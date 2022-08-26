Moderna announces that it has filed two patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer and Biontech in the United States District Court for the borough of Massachusetts and the Dusseldorf Regional Court in Germany. According to a statement, Moderna believes that Pfizer and Biontech’s covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, infringes the patents that Moderna filed between 2010 and 2016 on Moderna’s core mrna technology.

“This revolutionary technology was fundamental to the development of Moderna’s mrna covid-19 vaccine, spikevax – the release reads -. Pfizer and Biontech have copied this technology, without Moderna’s permission, to make comirnaty.” “We are taking these lawsuits to protect the innovative mrna technology platform that we created and in which we invested billions of dollars during the decade preceding the pandemic – said stèphane bancel, managing director of Moderna – this fundamental platform, which we started building. in 2010, coupled with our patented work on coronaviruses in 2015 and 2016, enabled us to produce a safe and highly effective covid-19 vaccine in record time after the outbreak of the pandemic. As we work to combat the health challenges that go on, Moderna is using our mrna technology platform to develop medicines capable of treating and preventing infectious diseases such as influenza and hiv, as well as autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases and rare forms of cancer. “