Home News Covid vaccines, Moderna sues Pfizer-BioNTech: “He violated our patents with the mRna technique”
News

Covid vaccines, Moderna sues Pfizer-BioNTech: “He violated our patents with the mRna technique”

by admin
Covid vaccines, Moderna sues Pfizer-BioNTech: “He violated our patents with the mRna technique”

Moderna announces that it has filed two patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer and Biontech in the United States District Court for the borough of Massachusetts and the Dusseldorf Regional Court in Germany. According to a statement, Moderna believes that Pfizer and Biontech’s covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, infringes the patents that Moderna filed between 2010 and 2016 on Moderna’s core mrna technology.

“This revolutionary technology was fundamental to the development of Moderna’s mrna covid-19 vaccine, spikevax – the release reads -. Pfizer and Biontech have copied this technology, without Moderna’s permission, to make comirnaty.” “We are taking these lawsuits to protect the innovative mrna technology platform that we created and in which we invested billions of dollars during the decade preceding the pandemic – said stèphane bancel, managing director of Moderna – this fundamental platform, which we started building. in 2010, coupled with our patented work on coronaviruses in 2015 and 2016, enabled us to produce a safe and highly effective covid-19 vaccine in record time after the outbreak of the pandemic. As we work to combat the health challenges that go on, Moderna is using our mrna technology platform to develop medicines capable of treating and preventing infectious diseases such as influenza and hiv, as well as autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases and rare forms of cancer. “

See also  Coronavirus, the creator of AstraZeneca becomes a Barbie: "I will inspire little girls"

You may also like

Ivrea, the sting of costs also affects pizzas:...

Robberies and robberies in the center of Conegliano,...

Another fire at the Carpen Blade, firefighters and...

Strengthen the construction of network civilization and build...

The “queen of the Cajada” is now numbered:...

[First-line interviews]Passengers on Jinsha River Bridge under violent...

Elections breaking news. At 4 pm the filing...

Morning Post: Six months after Australia reopened, why...

[Must see over the wall]The CCP’s wrong decision-making...

Carpet checks in public places Fines in three...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy