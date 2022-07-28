Starting from Monday 1 August, the Vaccination Center, beyond Monday and Wednesday morning, will be active on Thursday afternoon instead of Friday

TREVISO. Ulss 2 announces that, starting from Monday 1 August, the San Vendemiano vaccination center, beyond Monday and Wednesday morning, will be active for anti-Covid 19 vaccinations on Thursday afternoon instead of Friday.

Below is the timetable in effect from 1 August:

CVP SAN VENDEMIANO (VIA ITALIA, 143)

Monday and Wednesday 08.00 – 14.00

Thursday 14.00 – 20.00

The following are the times of access to the remaining Vaccination Centers:

• CVP ASOLO (VIA MALOMBRA)

Monday 14.00 – 20.00

Tuesday and Thursday 08.00 – 14.00

• CVP ORMELLE (LUIGI AND AUGUSTA HOUSE – SERVICE CENTER FOR THE ELDERLY)

Tuesday 14.00 – 20.00

• CVP VILLORBA (EX MABER)

Monday, Wednesday and Friday 08.00 – 14.00

Tuesday and Thursday 2.00pm-8.00pm

Remember that the fourth dose (second booster dose) is recommended for people aged 60 and over and for people with high frailty motivated by concomitant / pre-existing pathologies, starting from 12 years of age.

The vaccine can be carried out, upon reservation, in the Vaccination Centers or in the participating pharmacies.

Reservations can be made either by phone (0422 210701) or online: https://www.aulss2.veneto.it/proleggio-online-la-vaccination. Direct access is also possible at any of the Centers, but it is highly recommended to book your shift to avoid waiting and allow the Health Authority to provide a better service.

For more information, visit the Ulss 2 website: https://www.aulss2.veneto.it/vaccinare-anticovid