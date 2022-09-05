Home News Covid, weekly data. Cases are falling again and hospitals are emptying
Covid, weekly data. Cases are falling again and hospitals are emptying

Covid, weekly data. Cases are falling again and hospitals are emptying

After the slight rise last week, the infections return to decline. Between Monday 29 August and yesterday there were 131,788, which is 15.5% less than the previous seven days. The slight recovery was probably caused by Ferragosto. In the coming weeks it will be understood whether Omicron 5 will be able to cause a new wave. For now, things are going well, especially from the point of view of hospitalizations.

