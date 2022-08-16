Home News Covid, weekly infections down by 31.6%: the virus is now less scary
News

Covid, weekly infections down by 31.6%: the virus is now less scary

by admin
Covid, weekly infections down by 31.6%: the virus is now less scary

By now the drop in cases of coronavirus positivity is clear and in a week the numbers have reduced by a third. Between Monday 8 and yesterday, the new positives were 186,133 (less than 27,000 per day on average), which is 31.6% less than the previous seven days. Previously, the reduction had been more contained (by 27 and 22%), a sign that the curve has taken the steepest descent.

See also  Related to the assassination of Xi Jinping?Wang Like’s official wording is rarely double-opened | Captain of the Criminal Police Headquarters of the Jiangsu Public Security Department | Former Secretary of the Jiangsu Political and Legal Committee | Wang Lijun

You may also like

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Crotone, Davide dying for a look. The mother:...

In-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s ecological...

Shanghai On August 15, 2022, there were no...

Treviso, they steal bottles of fine champagne: “We...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

Covid, the UK is the first country to...

Guangdong added 6 new local confirmed cases yesterday,...

Interior Ministry, crimes increase: 125 women killed, more...

Drugs at the time of the pandemic: from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy