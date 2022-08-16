By now the drop in cases of coronavirus positivity is clear and in a week the numbers have reduced by a third. Between Monday 8 and yesterday, the new positives were 186,133 (less than 27,000 per day on average), which is 31.6% less than the previous seven days. Previously, the reduction had been more contained (by 27 and 22%), a sign that the curve has taken the steepest descent.
