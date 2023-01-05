Listen to the audio version of the article

Gryphon and Kraken, as they have been renamed by experts on Twitter, remain “variants of interest” (Voi) for the World Health Organization, which has not raised either of the two to “variants of concern” (Voc). After its very rapid diffusion in the United States in December, it is on the latter that attention is being focused among scientists.

Six versions under the lens

Overall, there are six new versions of SARS-CoV-2 put under the lens by WHO even if, based on current evidence, “there is no indication of greater severity associated with these variants under monitoring compared to the first Omicrons”. They account for 74.4% of cases worldwide in the week of December 12-18 and have replaced the previous Ba.5 descendant lineages. Among the latest special surveillance is precisely Xbb (Gryphon) , which in the week under consideration has a prevalence of 6.8%, including Xbb1.5 (Kraken). The latter in particular is showing a sustained increase. The sequences reported to the Gisaid platform increased from 525 (5-11 December 2022) to 667. The other variants under WHO monitoring are Bq.1 (44.9%), Ba.5 with its mutations (10, 3%), Ba.2.75 (11.8%), Ba.4.6 (0.6%) and Ba.2.3.20 (.1%). Omicron 5 and its sub-lineages remain dominant, but declining.

Most widespread subvariant of Omicron

For Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO senior epidemiologist, Xbb.1.5 is the most transmissible Omicron subvariant identified so far. It spreads rapidly due to its mutations that allow it to adhere to cells and replicate easily. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Xbb and Xbb.1.5 accounted for 44.1% of US Covid cases during the week ended December 31, compared to 25.9% in the week. Previous week. The mutation has also been detected in 28 other countries around the world. Xbb.1.5 is another descendant of Omicron, the most contagious variant of the virus that causes the disease. It is a derivation of Xbb, a variant identified for the first time in October and which in turn is a recombinant of two other subvariants of Omicron.

Narrow focus for high transmission

The health authorities do not yet have data on the variant’s greater ability to harm, nor a clinical picture of its impact; while there is no evidence that its severity has changed, the increase in transmissibility still justifies careful monitoring. “We expect further waves of infections around the world, but this must not translate into waves of deaths because our countermeasures continue to work,” according to Van Kerkhove. WHO is unable to attribute the increase in hospitalizations in the northeastern United States to the variant at this time, given that many other respiratory viruses are also circulating. Virologists agree that the appearance of the new subvariant does not mean that a new crisis in the pandemic is upon us. Indeed, it is legitimate to expect numerous mutations, given that the virus continues to spread.

Serious symptoms, protection guaranteed by vaccines

At present Xbb.1.5 can be expected to spread globally, but it is not yet clear whether it could cause its own wave of infections around the world. However, according to experts, current vaccines continue to protect against severe symptoms, hospitalizations and death. “There is no reason to think that Xbb.1.5 is more of a concern than other variants that come and go in the ever-changing coronavirus landscape,” said Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford vaccine group.