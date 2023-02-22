A motorcyclist was hit by a cow when he was moving along one of the roads in the city of Medellín, causing an accident that almost happened to major. The moment was recorded on video.

The event took place on the afternoon of last Tuesday, February 21, when a self-moving He was wandering on the North Freewayin the capital of Antioquia, in the middle of the vehicles.

So, the cow that, apparently, she had escaped from her herd and was disoriented, generating moments of tension among the drivers who were mobilizing around the place, who avoided having contact with it.

However, the animal, which was traveling in a straight line on the highway, he turned sharply and dashed towards a truck who stopped dead to avoid impact.

However, the worst part was taken by a motorcyclist who was trying to overtake the truckrecklessly, which was rammed by the cow.

Having said this, the driver of the motorcycle He ran off onto the neighboring road. and the motorcycle was partially damaged.

Posteriorly, the animal gets up and continues on its way until she is cornered by a man who apparently took her to the place from where she had escaped.

At the same time, The motorcyclist was taken to a care center. and, according to preliminary information, he does not present serious injuries, however, his maneuver was classified as a bestiality, since he overtook a small space in the left lane to the point of being hit.

poor thing 🐮 This cow would have escaped from the Livestock Fair and, in its flight, collided with a motorcyclist on the North Highway. Both are fine, thankfully. In fact, the animal has already been recovered and was taken back to the fair 🥹#Medellín #Bello pic.twitter.com/e6oIFCivfm — Julian Vasquez (@Julian_VasquezP) February 21, 2023

The cow that caused the traffic accident has already been caught and is at the cattle fair. pic.twitter.com/1kUKzGW54h – Antioquia Complaints (@DenunciasAntio2) February 21, 2023

Photo: Screenshot

