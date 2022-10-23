Home News CPC 20th Politburo Standing Committee: Xi Jinping starts his historic third term, Li Qiang ranks second, and Hu Chunhua is expected to be prime minister – BBC News 中文
Xi Jinping introduced the new lineup of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee at the press conference.

On Sunday (October 23), the First Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee was held in Beijing. At about 12 noon, as Xi Jinping led the new Politburo Standing Committee members to appear in front of reporters, China‘s next core of power surfaced.

The seven members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee are ranked in order of appearance: Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi.

As expected, Xi Jinping entered a historic third term and continued to serve as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee. Zhao Leji and Wang Huning will continue to serve as members of the Politburo Standing Committee.

In addition, Li Qiang, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi became the new members of the Politburo Standing Committee.

