All officers and soldiers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and Chinese People’s Armed Police Force stationed in Zhongshan, the city’s retired cadres, martyrs, disabled soldiers, demobilized, demobilized, veterans, militia reservists:

On the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, the Zhongshan Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Zhongshan Municipal People’s Government and all the people of Zhongshan would like to extend their festive congratulations and sincere condolences to you!

Over the past 95 years, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has gone through the flames of gunpowder and war, and has overcome difficulties all the way. Merit. History has fully proved that the people’s army has always been a strong pillar in defending the red country and national dignity, and a powerful force in maintaining regional and world peace.

In recent years, the troops stationed in Zhongshan have adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly studied and implemented Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Army, fully implemented the military strategic policy for the new era, adhered to the Party’s absolute leadership over the people’s army, and adhered to political building and reform. Strengthening the army, strengthening the army with science and technology, strengthening the army with talents, and administering the army according to the law, have successfully completed various military tasks such as combat readiness, exercises, and duty, and have taken solid steps on the road of strengthening the army with Chinese characteristics. The majority of officers and soldiers regard Zhongshan as their hometown, regard the people as their relatives, and carry out extensive activities to support the government and love the people. While training troops and preparing for war, they extensively participate in the city’s economic and social construction, and continue to carry out activities such as fighting the epidemic, alleviating the poor, helping students and teaching, and jointly building the army and the people. , has won the high trust and wide acclaim of the people of the city. Especially in May of this year, in the face of the strongest, most extensive, and longest-lasting heavy rainfall in recent years, the people’s children and soldiers took the initiative to invite Ying, go up the road, fight at the forefront, and build a body of flesh and blood to protect the people of Zhongshan. The steel Great Wall with safety of life and property fully embodies the deep feeling of “people’s children and soldiers for the people”. The city’s martyrs, disabled soldiers, retired army cadres, demobilized veterans, and militia reservists adhere to their original aspirations and keep their true colors, pay attention to the overall situation, and continue to write brilliant lives on all fronts and industries, and contribute to the city’s economic development and social stability. made a positive contribution. Here, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks and high respect to you!

The east wind is galloping and the sails are full. Dare to be a person before setting out. Recently, the provincial party committee deployed Zhongshan to build an experimental zone for integration, interaction, development, reform and innovation between the east and west sides of the Pearl River Estuary. We have ushered in a new round of major historical opportunities. Zhongshan has always kept in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s ardent entrustment to “build Zhongshan more beautiful”, and unswervingly started the two tough battles of water pollution control and the transformation and upgrading of low-efficiency industrial parks in towns and villages. Resolutely carry out the mission and task of the construction of the experimental zone, deeply implement the “six integrations” of business environment, industry, transportation, technological innovation, social governance, planning, etc. strategy, and strive to create a new situation of high-quality development in Zhongshan with the passion of reforming and innovative thinking and re-entrepreneurship. We will, as always, support the reform and construction of national defense and the military, closely focus on better serving the overall situation of the work of the party and the country, and the overall development of national defense and the military, fully implement the policy of supporting the military and giving priority to family members and caregivers, deepen national defense education, and extensively carry out science and technology to support the military and intelligence to support the military. , Cultural support for the military, and legal support for the military activities, and constantly consolidate and develop the good situation of the military, government, military and civilians breathing together, sharing a common destiny, and heart-to-heart.

Hard work achieves dreams, struggle creates brilliance. Let us unite more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, join hands and unite the military and the people, work hard day and night, speed up the construction of “beautiful Zhongshan, a hot spot for investment”, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

I wish comrades a happy holiday, good health, smooth work and a happy family!

Zhongshan Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China Zhongshan Municipal People’s Government

July 31, 2022

