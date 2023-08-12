CPPCC Holds Political Briefing to Discuss City’s Economic and Social Development

The CPPCC (Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference) held a political briefing meeting yesterday morning. The Mayor, Li Jun, made a political briefing during the meeting, which was presided over by the Chairman of the CPPCC, Chen Lizhong. Several Vice-Chairmen of the CPPCC, including Sheng Quansheng, Zhao Ruying, Sheng Fuxiang, Wang Dengfeng, and Xu Yong, were also present at the meeting.

During the briefing, Li Jun expressed his gratitude to the CPPCC for its contribution to the economic and social development of the city, particularly its support to the city government. He emphasized that under the leadership of the Municipal Party Committee, various departments have implemented the decisions and deployments of the Central Committee, the Provincial Party Committee, and the Provincial Government. Efforts have been made to promote innovation, deepen reforms, address challenges, and enhance opening up, resulting in new achievements in high-quality economic and social development.

However, Li Jun also highlighted the complex and challenging external environment, the pressure on the city’s economic operation, and the intensifying competition in the region. He emphasized the importance of the second half of the year, as it marks the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “88th Strategy” and the 40th anniversary of Jiaxing’s establishment as a city. The municipal government will implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the deployment requirements of the municipal party committee plenary session. It will support enterprises, accelerate and improve efficiency, implement precise policies to expand demand, promote transformation, strengthen investment attraction, and ensure safety and people’s livelihood. The goal is to maintain Jiaxing’s economic indicators at the forefront of the province and achieve high-quality development.

Li Jun commended the CPPCC for its role in participating in and discussing state affairs at a high level, offering advice and suggestions, and providing democratic supervision and care for people’s livelihood. He urged the municipal government to strengthen political consultation, handle proposals and suggestions effectively, and collaborate with the CPPCC to promote Jiaxing’s high-quality development.

Chen Lizhong praised Li Jun’s report for its practical content and guidance, emphasizing the responsibility of the municipal party committee and municipal government to lead and do practical work. He urged all levels of the CPPCC in the city to study the spirit of the report, align it with their work, build consensus, communicate effectively, address doubts, manage emotions, and resolve conflicts. It is important to connect with the masses, understand their thoughts on economic work, and provide high-quality suggestions for decision-making. Chen called for the implementation of good suggestions, focusing on the party and government centers, conducting thorough research, offering high-quality advice and suggestions, and efficient democratic supervision. These efforts will contribute to the deepening and solid implementation of the “Eight-Eight Strategy” and accelerate the construction of important central cities in the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration.

The political briefing meeting served as a platform for discussing and strategizing the future development of Jiaxing, with a clear focus on economic growth, innovation, and the overall well-being of the people. The CPPCC and the municipal government will work together to bring about positive changes and contribute to the high-quality development of the city.