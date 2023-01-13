Fulfilling duties, showing responsibility, promoting development with one heart and one direction

Ningde City CPPCC members discuss the report of the two sessions in groups

On the afternoon of January 11th and 12th, members of the provincial CPPCC who participated in the first meeting of the 13th Provincial CPPCC discussed the provincial government work report, plan, and budget report at each group discussion place.

Member Xia Liangyu said that the provincial government’s work report has a high political position and a solid work summary, which fully implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. , Happy Fujian, Beautiful Fujian, Safe Fujian” has been systematically deployed, the goal blueprint is inspiring, and the measures and paths are innovative and powerful. He suggested that a provincial and municipal level “Joint Conference on Educational Science and Technology Talent Work” mechanism should be established to bring together strong joint forces of education, science and technology, and talents; improve the evaluation and support mechanism for first-class application-oriented undergraduate colleges and universities, and improve the ability of colleges and universities to serve regional development; improve application-oriented talents Cultivate systems and coordination mechanisms to further improve the “fitness” of talents.

Member Yao Liyun said that the provincial government’s work report firmly grasps the political direction, closely follows the overall situation, and implements measures to benefit the people. It comprehensively summarizes the achievements of the province’s economic and social development in the past five years, and lays a solid foundation for the economic and social development of our province in 2023 and even longer. Draw a blueprint and point out the way forward. As a member of the provincial CPPCC, I will strictly demand myself with higher standards, aim at high-quality development, actively speak out for industrial revitalization, and contribute to the revitalization of technology-enabled industries.

Committee member Wu Jinghua said that the work report of the provincial government is lofty, rich in content, prominent in key points, and full of bright spots. good report. As a member of the new CPPCC, it is necessary to further improve the theoretical level and ability to discuss policies, focus on in-depth investigation and research on promoting rural revitalization and the prosperity of the cultural industry, write proposals and social conditions and public opinion information, actively offer suggestions, and perform duties.

Committee member Wu Xinqing said that the work report of the provincial government is simple in style, clear in theme, rich in content and prominent in focus. The deployment requirements of the meeting, the Third Plenary Session of the Eleventh Provincial Party Committee and the Economic Work Conference of the Provincial Party Committee are a good report that holds the banner and stands high.

Committee member Chen Yinping suggested that we should strengthen the upgrading and transformation of cross-city sea breeding facilities, promote the construction of a cross-regional communication and coordination mechanism for sea drift garbage salvage; standardize the management of new coastal tourism projects in our province, introduce relevant management methods, and explore the construction and management standards of coastal tourism projects.

Committee member Zhou Daoqing proposed to formulate an overall plan for the selenium-rich functional health care industry, establish selenium-rich resource files, industry evaluation standards, and ensure product quality; integrate and utilize agricultural infrastructure construction project funds to implement comprehensive management of selenium-rich agricultural production areas; build “Fujian Selenium Network” website to publicize, promote and market selenium-rich resources, enterprises, products and projects, and promote brand building; relying on scientific research institutes, set up special scientific research classes, increase investment in scientific research, and focus on solving difficult problems in industrial development. (Mindong Daily reporter Chen Lili)