Crack down on counterfeit agricultural materials, use a sharp sword to enforce the law, protect farmers and protect spring plowing

Release time: 2023-03-01

Spring plowing is just around the corner, and products such as chemical fertilizers, agricultural film, and agricultural pipes and fittings are gradually entering the peak period of production and sales. In order not to miss the farming season, to escort the spring plowing, to ensure that the majority of farmers use agricultural products of acceptable quality, and to crack down on the production and sale of fake and inferior chemical fertilizers, etc. action.

Prior to this, the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau conducted a survey of the market operators in the whole region. According to statistics, there are currently more than 30 companies in our city that have obtained production licenses for chemical fertilizer industrial products, concentrated in Haicheng, Tai’an, and Xiuyan. According to the actual situation, the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau took multiple measures to optimize the allocation of resources, and adopted the method of key inspections in key areas to fully protect the interests of farmers.