Crack down on counterfeit agricultural materials, use a sharp sword to enforce the law, protect farmers and protect spring plowing
2023-03-01
Spring plowing is just around the corner, and products such as chemical fertilizers, agricultural film, and agricultural pipes and fittings are gradually entering the peak period of production and sales. In order not to miss the farming season, to escort the spring plowing, to ensure that the majority of farmers use agricultural products of acceptable quality, and to crack down on the production and sale of fake and inferior chemical fertilizers, etc. action.
Prior to this, the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau conducted a survey of the market operators in the whole region. According to statistics, there are currently more than 30 companies in our city that have obtained production licenses for chemical fertilizer industrial products, concentrated in Haicheng, Tai’an, and Xiuyan. According to the actual situation, the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau took multiple measures to optimize the allocation of resources, and adopted the method of key inspections in key areas to fully protect the interests of farmers.
In the special action, the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau conducts full-coverage supervision and inspection of all chemical fertilizer production enterprises that have started construction, focusing on whether the enterprises comply with GB/T 21633-2020 “Blending Fertilizers”, GB/T 15063-2020 “Compound Fertilizers”, GB/T 21633-2020 /T 18877-2020 “Organic-inorganic compound fertilizer” and other new national standard production products, confirm the implementation of raw material procurement, important processes and key quality control points, etc., to ensure that enterprises continue to maintain the ability to produce qualified products. Strengthen the supervision and random inspection of agricultural materials products in key areas. In view of the actual situation that the market operators of agricultural materials products in our city are mainly distributed in Haitaixiu, we organized inspection agencies to conduct spot checks on 12 batches in Haicheng, 23 batches in Tai’an, and 23 batches in Xiuyan. Nine batches of agricultural materials were randomly inspected, and unqualified market players were investigated and dealt with according to the law through the inspection results of third-party agencies. Carry out quality and technical assistance, and carry out in-depth “quality service into thousands of enterprises” activities for enterprises with problems, give full play to the advantages of quality and technology, adhere to the problem orientation, and carry out relevant laws and regulations, production license related policy requirements, standards and technical specifications, etc. Propaganda, implement precise assistance, and help enterprises improve product quality.