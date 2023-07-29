Home » Crafts from Risaralda present in regional tourism
News

Crafts from Risaralda present in regional tourism

by admin
Crafts from Risaralda present in regional tourism

Until July 30, the creations of Artesanías de Risaralda can be appreciated, which were taken over from the Tambo Artesano in Santa Rosa de Cabal. Lorenza Suárez, director of this program, commented on the importance of not missing out on this opportunity: “We invite everyone to be part of this Risaralda handicraft strategy, with your purchase you will be supporting a productive unit of artisans anywhere. place in the department of Risaralda”.

Likewise, he expressed that the support provided by the community will be translated by the Pereira Improvement Society as the fundamental basis to continue strengthening this work that includes more than 120 artisans. “Artisans who develop their activity within the department of Risaralda, a craft or manual activity may be linked openly and free of charge to the program,” he finally added.

Currently, through the Risaralda Handicrafts program, 600 artisans from all over the department benefit with an investment of more than $450 million and three points of sale: Pereira, Tambo Artesano and Pueblo Rico.

See also  The White House: The American banking system is safe

You may also like

President Nayib Bukele attends the premiere of “Sound...

Border Patrol Agent Faces Trial for Promising “Papers”...

Santa Marta Happy Birthday

Formez Pa, Giovanni Anastasi is the new president

President Bukele awards salvadoran medalists from the Central...

The scourge of child labor

The ‘Dal Basso Fest’ returns to the Villa...

With a meeting between journalists, the activities for...

Polarity of the two Koreas

F1, Belgian GP 2023, Qualifying analysis: Leclerc works...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy