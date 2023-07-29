Crafts from Risaralda present in regional tourism

Until July 30, the creations of Artesanías de Risaralda can be appreciated, which were taken over from the Tambo Artesano in Santa Rosa de Cabal. Lorenza Suárez, director of this program, commented on the importance of not missing out on this opportunity: “We invite everyone to be part of this Risaralda handicraft strategy, with your purchase you will be supporting a productive unit of artisans anywhere. place in the department of Risaralda”.

Likewise, he expressed that the support provided by the community will be translated by the Pereira Improvement Society as the fundamental basis to continue strengthening this work that includes more than 120 artisans. “Artisans who develop their activity within the department of Risaralda, a craft or manual activity may be linked openly and free of charge to the program,” he finally added.

Currently, through the Risaralda Handicrafts program, 600 artisans from all over the department benefit with an investment of more than $450 million and three points of sale: Pereira, Tambo Artesano and Pueblo Rico.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

