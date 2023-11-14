Craftsmanship like in earlier times

HomeRegionRodgau

By: Oliver Klemt

Glassblower Harald Hildebrand was seen at work in Nieder-Roden. © Klemt, Karin

A new event format is revitalizing Puiseauxplatz in Nieder-Roden. It can still be expanded.

Nieder-Roden – Nieder-Roden owes an addition to the autumn events calendar to an ancient history and a new idea. The Martinsmarkt on Puiseauxplatz got off to a promising start at the weekend. The city’s culture department and the Rodgau association don’t have much left to improve after the premiere: Although there is obviously potential for growth, on the other hand the number and selection of actors seemed to be just right.

Homemade festive lighting: making candles in the Geiss family’s rustic studio. © Klemt, Karin

To fully appreciate what Harald Hildebrand is doing at his stand, you need to pause for a few minutes. The raw material for the bottle devils, which the glassblower from Thuringia shapes in front of his audience, ripens in the hissing gas flame. Hildebrand knows that this toy was popular in the post-war period and the 1950s, but it had already amused children in earlier centuries. As old as his craft is, the diversity of his range is astonishing: glasses and glasses, figurines, pieces of jewelry and accessories for the table and kitchen give an idea of ​​how versatile glass is as a material.

In Christian Kunert’s field forge, all sorts of useful things were created in front of the audience – from bottle openers to carpenter’s nails. © karin klemt

Visitors encountered tried and tested skills and their products at every turn during the tour. For example in the stonemason’s workshop or in the rustic studio of the Geiss family, who came from the Koblenz area to make candles and lights.

Christian Kunert’s field forge was always surrounded. The craftsman from the Bad Hersfeld area formed brooches, bottle openers, small tools and all sorts of decorative items on his anvil, as well as nails of every conceivable size. “The response here is extremely good,” said Kunert early on Saturday evening. The mark has only just begun.

The organizers had announced the two-day event as a traditional medieval market. A torch juggler who received a lot of applause for his evening performance at the Protestant community center also fit into this format. The time frame did not exactly harmonize with the story of Saint Martin, who is said to have shared his cloak with the freezing beggar – the good deed that has become legendary belongs to the early Christian era.

The current direction worked perfectly: around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, the traditional St. Martin’s parade from the parish of St. Matthias arrived on the scene, led by a St. Martin on horseback. Numerous children had set out with their lanterns shortly before at the parish church. Young instrumentalists from the Nieder-Röder Music Association gave a short, festive concert at the Martinsmarkt.

The event can also be seen as a start to the rapidly approaching Christmas market season. Mulled wine was available from several sources in all common quality nuances, Äppelwoi both warmed and spiced and cool in ribs. If you were looking for it, you would also find art to go with a good drink, fine spirits of Scottish provenance or coffee specialties fresh from the roastery.

On Saturday evening, queues formed where there was street food from the grill, deep fryer or pan, as well as at times in front of the Hessen-Imbiss, which is already well-known in Rodgau, or where there were boiled mushrooms and potato pancakes.

After the successful start, it is not unlikely that the Martinsmarkt will find a public place on Puiseauxplatz more often. The district center will be included in the federal program to promote sustainable city centers and centers for at least two more years. Firstly, this means that the organizers can rely on subsidies. Secondly: Other new formats could join the Martinsmarkt. zrk

