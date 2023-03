On the morning of Thursday, March 23, the white storks were for the first time in the most famous stork nest in Lääne County, Võntküla. “The first tone market in Võntküla adjusting the nest. Spring is really here,” stated Mikk Lõhmus, chairman of the Lääne-Nigula council, who shared the news on social media. A stork has never been seen on its nest so early before.

