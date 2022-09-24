Frontal crash against a truck: very serious motorist in hospital. The incident occurred at 6.30 am on Saturday 24 September.

The firefighters intervened along the SR 308 between the roundabout of Resana and Castelfranco Veneto for a head-on collision between a truck and a car: the driver was seriously injured.

The firefighters arrived from Castelfranco Veneto, secured the vehicles and using shears, retractors and hydraulic jacks, freed the driver of the car, who was stuck in the cockpit.

The injured was stabilized by the Suem health workers and transported in red code to the hospital. The traffic police diverted the traffic and carried out the survey of the accident. The rescue operations of the fire brigade ended after about two hours.