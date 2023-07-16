Crash against ambulance leaves three injured in Aguas Blancas, Cesar

Three people were injured in the middle of a traffic accident registered at kilometer 73 in the corregimiento of Aguas Blancas, jurisdiction of Valledupar.

According to the authorities’ report, the LMB-653 license plate vehicle was driven by Robinson Bueno, 46, who was injured with chest trauma and an open wound to his lower right lip, and his companion Jairo Alonso Orozco Rojas, 28, He presented an injury to the middle third of the lower right limb, lacerations to the upper and lower limbs, and injuries to the face.

The incident occurred after colliding with a VAQ-245 license plate ambulanceled by Edgardo Alfonso Martínez Villero, who was injured with blunt trauma to the thorax, left rib fracture, and lacerations to the left upper extremity.

The injured were helped by the community, being taken to care centers in Valledupar.

Agents of the Cesar Transit and Transport Police (Setradeces) arrived at the site, compiled some interviews in order to establish responsibilities.

The preliminary report indicates that the possible hypothesis of the road accident was parking without security by the ambulance and not maintaining a safe distance from the car.

The authorities stress the importance of respecting traffic regulations to prevent these types of events from continuing to occur on the roads of the department of Cesar.

