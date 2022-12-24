Head-on crash at the Ansù roundabout: three people end up in hospital with moderately serious injuries.

The accident occurred around 11.15am. Three cars were involved, two collided head-on. These are two SUVs, a hybrid Lexus and a Jeep Gran Cherokee. The noses of the cars are completely destroyed.

The cars destroyed after the accident at the Anzù roundabout

One of the cars came from Feltre, the other from Treviso, and according to an initial reconstruction, the latter would have invaded the opposite lane. However, the dynamics of the accident are being examined by the Carabinieri of Feltre, who intervened for the legal findings.

The wounded were extracted from the metal sheets by the Feltre detachment firefighters and entrusted to the ambulance for transfer to the emergency room of the Santa Maria del Prato hospital. The firefighters then proceeded to remove all the debris left on the roadway.

There were no major traffic inconveniences: one lane was closed for a few minutes but no queues formed.