Crash between a car and a motorbike, he dies at the age of eighteen in Montebelluna

Crash between a car and a motorbike, he dies at the age of eighteen in Montebelluna

An 18-year-old young man from Volpago del Montello, DB, lost his life in a road accident which occurred shortly after noon in Montebelluna.

The boy was riding his motorcycle and was hit by a Seat Lupo. The accident occurred in via Cal di Mezzo, in the Caonada area.

In addition to the ambulance and self-medication, an air ambulance was requested on the spot. Desperate resuscitation attempts by Suem staff, but the eighteen-year-old died instantly. The findings are underway by the local police of Montebelluna.

