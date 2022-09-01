Home News Crash between car and bus in the tunnel in Arsiè: two injured and the state road closed
Crash between car and bus in the tunnel in Arsiè: two injured and the state road closed

Trauma also for the bus driver but nothing serious

Gigi Sosso

August 31, 2022

ARSIE’. Crash between a car and a bus in the San Vito tunnel: two injured and temporary closure of the state road 50 bis del Grappa and Passo Rolle. It was 5.45 pm when, due to causes under investigation, a car and a tourist bus collided about 500 meters from the entrance to the tunnel, on the Valsugana side, in correspondence with a narrowing of the carriageway. On site, the firefighters of Feltre and Bassano, as well as the volunteers of the Lower Feltrino. The firefighters did their utmost to extract the driver and the passenger from the sheets of the car and deliver them to the health workers for transport to the hospitals of Bassano and Feltre. The bus driver was also slightly injured. The state road is closed in both directions.

