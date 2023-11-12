Crash between motorcycles leaves one dead in Garzón, Huila

In the Bajo Monserrate sector, a collision occurred between two motorcycles that claimed the life of a young man identified as Marco Tulio Ramos.

The young resident in the El Mirador sidewalk, lost his life after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in the lower Monserrate sector. Two people were injured.

In a fateful episode recorded on Saturday night on the road that connects the urban area of ​​Garzón with the Monserrate sector, Marco Tulio Ramos He became the fatal victim of a traffic accident. The young man, a resident of the El Mirador village, lost his life after a shocking collision between his motorcycle and another moped in the lower Monserrate sector.

The tragic event took place when Marco Tulio Ramos was traveling on his motorcycle and collided spectacularly with another motorcycle. Unfortunately, Ramos suffered the worst consequences of the impact and died from his injuries.

You may be interested: Young people from Huila were kidnapped in Mexico

In this painful incident, Two other people were injured: Pedro Gómez, 40, and Duvan Felipe Urrea Ramos. Both were immediately transferred to the San Vicente de Paúl Departmental Hospital to receive medical attention.

The competent authorities carried out the urgent actions necessary to clarify the details of the accident and determine the circumstances that led to this tragic loss in the community.

Despite the constant controls by the authorities, in the middle of this long holiday weekend, some accidents have been recorded that are associated with recklessness.

You can read: New homicide occurred in Campoalegre, Huila