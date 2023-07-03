Home » Crash in San Diego left three dead
Crash in San Diego left three dead

Three people lost their lives in a tragic traffic accident that took place in the village of Las Pitillas, in the rural area of ​​the municipality of San Diego.

The accident occurred when a motorcycle and a motorcycle collided, and the causes of the incident are being investigated.

The victims are the professional soldier Jaime Luis Castro, José Juan Argote and Jesús Eduardo Vera Martínez, who suffered head injuries.

Despite the efforts of local residents to help, the victims died instantly.

Criminalistics personnel inspected the bodies and transferred them to the Legal Medicine headquarters in Valledupar.

The accident has generated messages of solidarity from the San Diego community, since the victims were residents of the municipality.

