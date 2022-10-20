Three people injured and two cars destroyed: this is the balance of the clash that took place this morning shortly after 10 on the Sp 1 in Mel di Borgo Valbelluna, between the eco-center and the nearby fuel station. The two people driving the Peugeot 207 and the Fiat collided and another person transported ended up at the Feltre hospital, with codes of medium severity.

The cause of the accident would have been a lack of precedence: the impact between the two cars was very violent, so much so that the Fiat turned upside down and the Peugeot had the entire front part destroyed.

The alarm launched immediately set in motion the emergency car: two ambulances left the Santa Maria del Prato hospital and the firefighters took to the street from Feltre, while the police from the station rushed from Mel.

The wounded, who came out alone from the crashed cars, were then loaded into the ambulance and taken to Feltre, while the firefighters secured the cars and the carabinieri regulated road traffic and began the surveys. The accident caused traffic jams and slowdowns on the Sp 1.

Just 24 hours earlier, on Tuesday morning, another accident on the same stretch of road had resulted in the injury of a person and difficulty in traffic.