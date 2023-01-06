The balance of a clash that took place shortly before 3.30 pm on the Pontebbana, near Carità di Villorba is serious: five wounded, two in very serious condition. According to what has been learned, the tow truck he was transporting a vintage car when, suddenly, he crashed into one White Opel Astra with four people on board.

The clash was so violent that the tow truck was finished in the moat which was on the side opposite to the direction of travel. The car, on the other hand, remained on the road, semi-gutted after the impact.

Accident with 5 seriously injured in Carità di Villorba: images of the crash news/schianto_sulla_pontebbana_a_carita_cinque_feriti_gravi-12450808/&el=player_ex_12450851″>

The alarm was raised by some motorists who witnessed theaccident as they followed the vehicles involved in the crash at a distance. The situation immediately appeared very serious. The wounded, rescued by the 118 paramedics, helped by the firefighters, were all transported to Ca’ Foncello in Treviso. One is in very serious condition and has been intubated on site. The Spresiano carabinieri and the Villorba brigade collaborated in the rescue operation and survey of the dynamics of the accident.