Head-on between two cars, five people in hospital. The accident happened on Saturday evening around 6pm and paralyzed traffic.

The Feltre firefighters, who intervened on the spot, secured the vehicles and extracted a person who had been trapped from a car.

One of the cars destroyed in the accident on the Busche bridge

All the injured were treated by doctors with ambulances and transported to the emergency room of Santa Maria del Prato.

Luckily no one sustained serious injuries.

The carabinieri diverted the traffic and carried out the investigations of the accident. Rescue operations by the firefighters ended at 8pm, when the bridge was reopened to traffic.