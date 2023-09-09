Crash on the return to the Logistics Park, public service bus and Atesa truck collide

Last night, September 8, at the return of the Logistics Park, located on the Caribbean trunk, a spectacular traffic accident was recorded involving a public service bus and a garbage truck belonging to the Atesa company.

The incident occurred around 8:00 pm, when a bus that provided public service in the area, whose identity and route are unknown at this time, violently collided with a garbage truck from the Atesa company.

Despite the severity of the accident, it is reported that there was no loss of life. The exact circumstances that led to this crash have not yet been clarified. It is also expected that a technical assessment will be carried out to evaluate the condition of the vehicles involved and determine if there was any mechanical failure.

