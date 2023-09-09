Home » Crash on the return to the Logistics Park, public service bus and Atesa truck collide
News

Crash on the return to the Logistics Park, public service bus and Atesa truck collide

by admin

Last night, September 8, at the return of the Logistics Park, located on the Caribbean trunk, a spectacular traffic accident was recorded involving a public service bus and a garbage truck belonging to the Atesa company.

The incident occurred around 8:00 pm, when a bus that provided public service in the area, whose identity and route are unknown at this time, violently collided with a garbage truck from the Atesa company.

Read also: Drummond carried out ‘Sustainability Route’ in Valledupar and Santa Marta

Despite the severity of the accident, it is reported that there was no loss of life. The exact circumstances that led to this crash have not yet been clarified. It is also expected that a technical assessment will be carried out to evaluate the condition of the vehicles involved and determine if there was any mechanical failure.

See also  "Nayib Bukele's country of lies": José Luis Magaña

You may also like

The 2023 Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum:...

Blue Lagoon Announces Appointment of New CFO

Ambassador Duncan of the United States says that...

Colombian Travelers Abroad Increase by 4% in 2023,...

Aguas Calientes, a natural attraction in discord

Summary Conference on Implementing Xi Jinping Thought on...

Anniversary CD of Stadtmusik Wels | News.at

Case of Santa Marta Leaders, house arrest is...

Judge Denies Mark Meadows’ Request to Move Election...

Former Labor Ministers keep an eye on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy