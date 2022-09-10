Two cars destroyed in the accident at the Cesana intersection, one of the black points of the provincial road network.

BORGO VALBELLUNA. Usual point, usual crash. Two cars destroyed and fortunately minor injuries for the five people on board the vehicles, in a crash that occurred shortly after noon on the Sp1 bis, at the intersection in the Cesana area. A real black point of the provincial road network.

The firefighters, who arrived from Feltre, secured the vehicles, while the injured, none of them seriously, were assisted by the Suem health personnel and then transferred to the emergency room. On the spot the police for the relief of the accident. The rescue operations of the fire brigade ended after about an hour.