One of the moles presented by the municipal administration of Gorky Muñoz Calderón is the destruction of the road network of the city of Neiva, a product of the lack of income that has been presented to correct this crisis in Neiva’s infrastructure. We all know that the Covid 19 pandemic forced all territorial entities, through manifest urgency, to make budget transfers to address the deep social and economic crisis into which Colombian families were plunged and that that of Neiva did not escape the effects that we suffered from this virus, which took the lives of more than 1,477 people in this town and with 55,372 confirmed cases. The confinement for more than five months forced the mayor’s office to allocate large resources to address this pandemic.

The foregoing also affected national finances that forced the government to reconsider transfers to all municipalities to meet the investment plans of their respective municipal development plans and that Neiva was no exception. And one of the most affected sectors was the neglect of the road network in this city and that was used in an excessive way by various sectors of the opposition, which began to generate a massive and permanent campaign to smear the municipal administration. But they never accepted the triggering factors that created the lack of resources to address the crisis of the deteriorated road network.

But thanks to the fiscal management, carried out by the Municipal Treasury Secretary, Jaime Ramírez Plazas, since he took office in October of the previous year, together with his work team, they managed to strengthen tax revenues and take advantage of the general system of royalties. , to have the necessary resources to start the crash plan that will allow the municipal administration to start the long-awaited rehabilitation and maintenance of the roads of the municipal city. Likewise, we must highlight the support of the honorable Municipal Council, which managed to advance the approval of the loan of 25 million pesos, so that the mayor’s office can finish some strategic and unfinished development works. Significant resources will also be allocated to address the recovery of roads in this town.

Since the previous Wednesday, the people of Neiva will benefit from the start of the crash plan that will advance from south to north to cover all the craters that keep drivers and motorcyclists who circulate daily through the city on edge. Then nine road axes will be intervened through the change of the asphalt layer. With this, Mayor Gorky will fulfill the dream of leaving the city without holes at the end of his constitutional term to all citizens of Neiva.