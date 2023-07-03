Home » Crash with quad in a ravine, recovered – Calabria
News

Crash with quad in a ravine, recovered – Calabria

by admin
Crash with quad in a ravine, recovered – Calabria

The firefighters intervened, assisted by the Alpine Rescue

(ANSA) – LONGOBUCCO, JULY 02 – The firefighters of the Rossano and San Giovanni in Fiore detachments, assisted by the technicians of the Sila Camigliatello station of the Alpine and speleological rescue of Calabria, alerted by the 118 operations center of Cosenza, intervened in locality “Santa Brigida” of Longobucco to provide assistance to a 60-year-old man who fell into a ravine while driving a quad.

The personnel who arrived on site identified and reached the person who ended up in the ravine, who was immobilized and received first aid.

For the recovery of the sixty-year-old, the intervention of a helicopter was necessary, which arrived on site after the Flight Department of the Catania firefighters was alerted.

The person was recovered by firefighters with a stretcher equipped with a winch and transferred by the 118 staff to the hospital, where she was hospitalized due to the numerous traumas she suffered. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Delary Stoffers is the new Miss Ecuador

You may also like

Promoting Openness and Inclusiveness: Wang Yi Calls for...

Aci Teramo renews the blessing of military and...

National Government inaugurates a modern complex of buildings...

The week of pride and sexual diversity ends

Accident in Vandoies, 23-year-old South Tyrolean dies –...

Punjab Chief Minister is not stopping the treatment...

And some motorcyclists continue to show their lack...

Leading the High-Quality Development of Schools: Implementing Xi...

Narbolia, dives to save his partner’s son and...

What a people!! – Naibaat

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy