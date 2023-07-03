Crash with quad in a ravine, recovered – Calabria

The firefighters intervened, assisted by the Alpine Rescue

(ANSA) – LONGOBUCCO, JULY 02 – The firefighters of the Rossano and San Giovanni in Fiore detachments, assisted by the technicians of the Sila Camigliatello station of the Alpine and speleological rescue of Calabria, alerted by the 118 operations center of Cosenza, intervened in locality “Santa Brigida” of Longobucco to provide assistance to a 60-year-old man who fell into a ravine while driving a quad.



The personnel who arrived on site identified and reached the person who ended up in the ravine, who was immobilized and received first aid.



For the recovery of the sixty-year-old, the intervention of a helicopter was necessary, which arrived on site after the Flight Department of the Catania firefighters was alerted.



The person was recovered by firefighters with a stretcher equipped with a winch and transferred by the 118 staff to the hospital, where she was hospitalized due to the numerous traumas she suffered. (HANDLE).



