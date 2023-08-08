Crashed into radar: speed cameras disabled

Readers are surprised about the disappeared radar device in Vogelweiderstraße (out of town after the Teufelberger company). The reason is an accident in which a car driver said he had avoided an animal and crashed into the radar box. That was Tuesday a week ago. According to chief inspector Andreas Weidinger, the device is currently being repaired and calibrated at Siemens. However, it will be a few weeks before drivers who are too fast will be struck again in the 50 zone.

The most successful speed camera in Wels is the stationary radar on Salzburger Straße after the Hofer branch out of town, which was installed in mid-June 2022 to defuse the speeding hotspot. In the first six months alone, 13,000 penalties were imposed. According to Weidinger, no further stationary radar devices are currently planned in Wels, instead the city of Wels will gradually replace speed cameras with outdated technology. (krai)

