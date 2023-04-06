The Linz police investigated a fugitive alcohol driver on Thursday night. The 34-year-old was on Wiener Straße around 1.45 a.m. when she crashed her car into a traffic light. She then parked the damaged car in a nearby parking lot. The traffic light was also badly damaged. Several police patrols searched for the culprit and were finally successful. They were able to locate the Bulgarian, who had 1.4 per mille in her blood. The woman had to give up her driver’s license, and there are still several reports coming her way.

