Home News Crashed into traffic lights on Wiener Strasse while drunk
News

Crashed into traffic lights on Wiener Strasse while drunk

by admin
Crashed into traffic lights on Wiener Strasse while drunk

The Linz police investigated a fugitive alcohol driver on Thursday night. The 34-year-old was on Wiener Straße around 1.45 a.m. when she crashed her car into a traffic light. She then parked the damaged car in a nearby parking lot. The traffic light was also badly damaged. Several police patrols searched for the culprit and were finally successful. They were able to locate the Bulgarian, who had 1.4 per mille in her blood. The woman had to give up her driver’s license, and there are still several reports coming her way.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Salerno, extortion and threats to an elderly man: two young people arrested - breaking latest news

You may also like

Why do cats leave the house and don’t...

Remembering the Revolutionary Martyrs Inspires Patriotic Feelings Many...

Fritz!OS 7.50 now also for Fritz!Box 6600 Cable

The White Derby between Raja and Wydad ends...

Miners suspend strike in northwest Colombia

When the royal palace turns into a university!

More than 9,000 passengers a day will pass...

Guest commentary: Analysis of Tsai Ing-wen meeting with...

Four barriers that hinder team productivity – and...

Following the western Jeonbuk region, the central region...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy