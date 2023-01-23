Create a better future by hard work——General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech at the Spring Festival group meeting aroused enthusiastic responses from overseas Chinese

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council held a group meeting for the 2023 Spring Festival in the Great Hall of the People on the morning of the 20th. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered a speech calling on the entire Party, military and people of all ethnic groups to embark on a new journey with high spirits. Overseas Chinese said that the general secretary’s speech was inspiring and made people feel the warmth and care of their ancestral (home) country. In the new year, everyone will cheer up, write a new chapter in history, and create a better future.

“China‘s tomorrow will be better”

The past Renyin Year of the Tiger was an extremely important year in the history of the development of the party and the country. Facing the turbulent international environment and the arduous and arduous tasks of domestic reform, development and stability, the entire Party, the entire army, and the people of all ethnic groups across the country faced up to the difficulties and struggled in unity. Resilience has written a new chapter in socialist modernization.

“Looking back on the past year, the sons and daughters of China at home and abroad have united and worked together and achieved remarkable results.” Jin Hao, president of the Spanish Overseas Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech at the Spring Festival group meeting was simple and heart-warming. , it is exciting. Today’s China is a China where dreams are realized one after another, a China full of vitality, a China that continues its national spirit, and a China that is closely connected with the world.

Ni Mengxiao, president of the Nigerian Chinese Business Enterprises Association, said that the local overseas Chinese felt endless warmth from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech. At every critical moment, the Communist Party of China can lead the people of the whole country to overcome difficulties and achieve extraordinary achievements. Over the years, Chinese enterprises have worked hard in Nigeria and are taking practical actions to deepen the economic and trade cooperation between China and Nigeria.

“This Spring Festival makes people feel very warm.” Shi Liren, president of the Polish Chinese Northern Chamber of Commerce, said that this year’s Spring Festival is the first since China optimized and adjusted the epidemic prevention and control measures. “Overseas Chinese in Poland are full of confidence in the future of their ancestral (home) country. The Chinese economy will usher in new and faster development this year, and the living standards of the people will be further improved. Overseas Chinese firmly believe that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, China‘s tomorrow will definitely be better.”

Bai Yi, president of the Federation of Chinese and Overseas Chinese in Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico, said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech was warm and touching. “Know how to forge ahead at the beginning of the year, and look at China at the beginning. Overseas Chinese will embark on a new journey and move towards new goals together with their ancestral (home) countries.”

“Demonstrating the pattern and responsibility that a responsible major country should have”

China vigorously promotes major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, making friends and adding stability to the turbulent international environment.

“China insists on the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life. According to the changes in the virus and the situation of epidemic prevention, it continuously optimizes epidemic prevention and control measures to protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent. In the process of epidemic prevention and control, China insists on sharing information and experience with the world. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of China-Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership, and we expect the two countries to continue to deepen friendly exchanges and jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Zhu Xulin, president of the Belgian Chinese Youth Federation, said that General Secretary Xi Jinping fully affirmed China‘s new achievements in various fields in his speech. In the past year, China has continued to develop and move forward against the background of profound changes in the world structure. Whether it is to maintain world peace or promote economic development, each of China‘s plans “shows the pattern and responsibility that a responsible major country should have.”

Wang Junxiao, president of the Brazilian Association for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China, said that in the past year, overseas Chinese in Brazil have always paid attention to China‘s development, actively participated in local construction, and established a good image of overseas Chinese. After the severe floods in Rio, Brazil, the local overseas Chinese donated urgently needed supplies to the affected areas. “In the new year, we will continue to promote the integration of overseas Chinese in Brazil into local construction and build a bridge of friendship between China and Brazil.”

Yang Honglian, vice chairman of the Fiji-China Friendship Association, said that 2022 will be a year of continuous development of relations between China and South Pacific island countries including Fiji. In the new year, overseas Chinese in Fiji will continue to work hard to promote personnel exchanges and exchanges between the two sides, so that the people of the South Pacific island countries can better understand China‘s development and further consolidate the friendship between the two sides.

“Moving forward to a new journey more actively”

From the avenue to simplicity, hard work is the key. The new journey is an expedition full of glory and dreams, there is no shortcut, only hard work. Those who do things often succeed, and those who do things often come, and history will not disappoint those who do it. We have created a glorious past by hard work, and we must create a better future by hard work.

Huang Weixiong, Dean of the New Zealand Business School, said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech at the Spring Festival gathering has inspired overseas Chinese. “In the new year, overseas Chinese will resonate at the same frequency as their ancestral (home) countries, grasp the pulse of the times, seize development opportunities, use dreams as boats and struggles as oars, and move more actively towards a new journey.”

Le Taowen, Chairman of Huazhu Center in Salt Lake City, USA and Executive Director of China Overseas Friendship Association, said that China‘s economy is resilient and its market potential is huge, which will provide new opportunities for the economic development of all countries. With the optimization and adjustment of China‘s epidemic prevention policy, the personnel and business exchanges between China and other countries in the world will be more convenient, which will further stimulate the vitality of the global market, drive the growth of consumption and investment, and make the world economy more vibrant and dynamic in 2023.

Xu Changbin, president of the All-Africa Association for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China, said that the overseas Chinese will work hard in the new era, march forward bravely on a new journey, continue to be good civil envoys for China-Africa friendly exchanges, and contribute to the development of China-Africa relations.

Li Dongxia, president of the UAE Chinese Calligraphy Association, said that without the prosperity of the country, there would be no straight backs of overseas Chinese. “Overseas Chinese should always share the same breath and fate with their ancestral (home) country, play their own unique role, be down-to-earth, focus on practical results, inherit and carry forward the excellent traditional Chinese culture, promote people-to-people bonds in different countries and regions, and use practical actions to write more Great chapter in development.”

(People’s Daily Beijing, Madrid, Abuja, Warsaw, Mexico City, Bangkok, Brussels, Canberra, Rio de Janeiro, Washington, Johannesburg, Dubai, January 22 Correspondents Qu Song, Yan Huan, Jiang Xuan, Yu Yang, Peng Min, Liu Hui , Niu Ruifei, Chen Xiaowei, Wu Jie, Li Zhiwei, Zou Song, Guan Kejiang)