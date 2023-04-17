Create a Better Life Together Wuliangye Appears at the 3rd China International Consumer Goods Fair Expo_Sina Technology_Sina.com





From April 10th to 15th, the 3rd China International Consumer Goods Expo and Global Consumer Forum (hereinafter referred to as “Consumer Expo”) was held in Haikou. As a diamond partner and the only officially designated liquor, Wuliangye made a wonderful appearance, and joined hands with the Consumer Expo to help boost consumer confidence, stimulate market vitality, and satisfy consumers’ yearning for a better life.

It is understood that the Consumer Expo is the first national-level exhibition with the theme of consumer products and the largest consumer product exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region. It is the four major exhibitions (Canton Fair, Import Expo, Service Trade Fair, Consumer Expo will) one. With the theme of “Sharing Open Opportunities and Creating a Better Life Together”, this year’s Consumer Expo has a total exhibition area of ​​120,000 square meters, an increase of 20% over the previous session, and more than 3,100 well-known brands from 65 countries and regions participated in the exhibition.

At this year’s Consumer Expo, many world-class brands competed on the same stage, each showing their style. Wuliangye brought 501 Wuliangye, classic Wuliangye, the eighth generation Wuliangye and other core products, Wuliangye Hemei series products, and cultural collection series products such as Wuliangye·Nine Dragon Altar, all appeared, attracting the attention of all parties. In the well-arranged exhibition hall, Wuliangye’s “National Security” ancient cellar pool in the early Ming Dynasty, the five-character formula of “brewing, selection and aging” fine wine, and Wuliangye’s “five-in-one” development path are presented in multiple dimensions, conveying the quality and culture of “big country and strong fragrance” Charm, let consumers around the world feel the harmony between man and nature, man and society in Chinese culture.

On the evening of the 10th, the welcome dinner of “Classics Through Time and Space Wuliangye Night” was held at the same time. Wuliangye used wine as a medium to build a bridge for communication between all parties, and was highly praised by the guests at the scene for its ultimate quality and profound charm. Xiao Hao, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Wuliangye Group (Share) Company, said at the dinner that Wuliangye’s proposition of “carrying forward historical inheritance, brewing together and living a better life” is deeply in line with the theme of the Consumer Expo of “sharing opportunities for opening up and creating a better life together”. If they coincide, the two parties will surely have a wonderful chemical reaction and elegant cooperation effect, and will join hands to show the world the Chinese demeanor, Chinese style, and Chinese image.

It is understood that Wuliangye has participated in the Consumer Expo for three consecutive years, actively participated in the series of activities of the exhibition, and forged a deep friendship with the Consumer Expo. This year, Wuliangye has comprehensively deepened its cooperation with the Consumer Expo, actively participated in important activities such as the opening ceremony of the Consumer Expo, and the welcome dinner. Using wine as a medium, it continues to show the world the elegant taste of a big country, the unique charm of Chinese liquor, and the strength of national brands. Cultural confidence. (Huang Qian)



