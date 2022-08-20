Original title: Create a cultural card, the Southern Country Book Festival Zhaoqing Branch and the Inkstone Reading Festival opened

On the morning of August 19, the Zhaoqing branch of the Southern China Book Festival and the launching ceremony of the Inkstone Reading Festival were held at the Siyue Bookstore of Zhaoqing Xinhua Bookstore Co., Ltd.

This year’s Book Festival is titled “ReadingNew EraForge aheadnew journey” as the theme, with the annual slogan of “Reading Guangdong’s Wonderful Together to the Future”. From now until August 29, Zhaoqing City will carry out a series of “Book Fragrance Zhaoqing” national reading with clear themes, rich content, various forms, and integration and interaction.Activityto stimulate the enthusiasm of the whole people to read and sing the main theme of the times.

Municipal Party CommitteeChen Xiaojian, member of the Standing Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department, delivered a speech.

Municipal Party CommitteeChen Xiaojian, member of the Standing Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department, said in his speech that the promotion of national reading and the creation of a scholarly Zhaoqing are importantMunicipal Party Committee and Municipal GovernmentGovernance has always been the direction.In recent years, Zhaoqing has regarded reading as the cornerstone of the construction of a strong cultural city.New EraThe national reading mode has created a good atmosphere of “love reading, reading good books, and good reading” in the whole society, which has greatly improved the cultural taste of the city and the sense of cultural gain of the masses. “This year,our cityUtilize the platform of Nanguo Book Festival to hold the “Inkstone Reading Festival” to further integrate various resources and promote national readingActivitycomprehensivelyfiles, use reading to empower scholarly Zhaoqing, and make the “Inkstone Reading Festival” a shining cultural business card. “

to the "TenexcellentBook Fragrance House" presents books. At the opening ceremony, attendedActivityofleadThe guests are Zhaoqing's "Top Ten"excellent"Book Fragrance Home" awards and presents books, and also the banner of the "Book Fragrance Zhaoqing" Volunteer Service Team of Zhaoqing City Library and Zhaoqing Xinhua Bookstore Co., Ltd. "Top TenexcellentOn behalf of Huang Yifan, the "Scholarly House" read out the "National Reading Proposal", hoping that every member of the scholarly family can influence more people around him, so that everyone will love to read, and every family will enjoy the fragrance of books, so that everyone loves to read and reads well , The good habits and traditions of good reading have become common in Lingnan. At the same time, Zhaoqing Xinhua Bookstore Co., Ltd., Zhaoqing City Library, Xingyan Academy, Xinghu Community, Chengdong Street, Duanzhou District, Dazhou Town Kantou Village Farmhouse Bookstore and other units that have achieved remarkable results in the promotion of national reading were awarded the "Zhaoqing City Library". The "National Reading Promotion Demonstration Site" plaque will further promote the in-depth development of the national reading work, and create a strong atmosphere of love for reading, good reading, and good reading in the whole society. according toActivityAccording to the Organizing Committee, the Zhaoqing Branch of the Southern Country Book Festival and the Inkstone Reading Festival will set up branch venues in red scenic spots, tourist attractions, civilized villages and towns, industrial parks, and Lingnan Academy in accordance with the "1+8+N" group exhibition method.welcomeMore than 100 cultural activities such as the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Famous Famous Reading, Reading to the Future, etc., held more than 100 cultural activities such as theme book exhibitions, book purchase discounts, on-site book donations, autographs, and prize-winning knowledge quizzes.expertScholars and artists interact, watch video exhibitions, etc.; offline can be found in physical bookstores, libraries, cultural centers,New EraCivilized Practice Centers (Institutes, Stations) and Farmhouse Bookstores participate in different themed reading culturesActivitythrough the combination of online and offline, all-media platform reporting, and branch venues around the city to jointly organize the Zhaoqing branch venue of the Southern China Book Festival and the Inkstone Reading FestivalActivityand further promote the "Scholarly Fragrance Benefiting the People", so that more citizens can be nourished in the "Scholarly Fragrance Zhaoqing".

