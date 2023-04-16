Create a G-20 to mediate in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict raises Lula

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has proposed joint mediation with China and the United Arab Emirates to say “enough is enough” to the war in Ukraine.

The Brazilian president, who yesterday concluded a three-day tour that took him to Beijing and Abu Dhabi, affirmed that he spoke with the presidents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China about the creation of a group of countries, similar to the G20 of economies advanced, to mediate in the conflict caused by the Russian invasion.

Unlike the Western powers, neither China nor Brazil have imposed sanctions against Russia and are trying to position themselves as mediators to end the war, which began in February 2022.

The Emirates, in turn, adopted a position of neutrality in that conflict, although it welcomed a significant number of Russian businessmen.

“Yesterday I spoke with the sheikh [de Emiratos, Mohammed ben Zayed al Nahyan] About the war. Talk to [el presidente chino] Xi Jinping on peace. And I think we are finding a group of people who would rather talk about peace than war. I think we will succeed,” Lula told reporters in Abu Dhabi, before returning home.

The 77-year-old left-wing leader, who returned to power in January, also stressed that “the decision for war was taken by two countries” and accused the United States and Europe of prolonging the conflict.

“President Putin does not take the initiative to stop, [el presidente ucraniano] Zelensky does not take the initiative to stop. Europe and the United States continue to contribute to the continuity of that war. We have to sit them down at the table and tell them ‘enough is enough’“, he sentenced.

In addition to the diplomatic aspect, Lula’s tour to China and the UAE has made it possible to reach multi-million dollar investment and trade agreements with both countries.

“Everyone knows that I proposed a kind of G20 for peace. When the economic crisis occurred in 2008, we quickly created the G20 to try to save the economy,” Lula said as he left his hotel.

“Now it is important to create another kind of G20 to end this war and establish peace. This is my intention and I believe we will succeed“, he declared.

Lula stated that he discussed this initiative with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of some South American countries.

The Brazilian president, who already governed the country between 2003 and 2010, also seeks to strengthen ties with Washington, despite accusing him of “inciting war.”

Lula has undertaken a delicate balancing act between the United States and China, two powers confronted by a growing number of files, including the tension between Beijing and the island of Taiwan.

His tour comes after he was received by Biden at the White House in February.

In Beijing, Lula announced that Brazil was “back” on the international scene, after four years of relative retreat under the mandate of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022).

The pacts signed with China reach 50,000 million reais (10,180 million dollars) and the agreements with the Emirates 12,500 million reais (2,500 million dollars), pointed out the Brazilian leader.

In Abu Dhabi, the leaders of Brazil and the Emirates announced that the agreements included one for the Mataripe refinery, controlled by the Emirates in northeastern Brazil, to invest up to $2.5 billion in a biodiesel project.

There was also an agreement to cooperate against climate change. The Emirates will host the UN COP28 climate summit, and Brazil is a candidate to host the 2025 edition./AFP