Source of information: Anshan DailyRelease time: 2022-09-01

The city’s food safety publicity week was launched, which will further solve the key and difficult problems of food safety that people are concerned about

In the future, our city will further solve the key and difficult problems of food safety that people are concerned about, strengthen the connection between executions, and severely crack down on food safety violations. This is what the reporter learned at the launching ceremony of the 2022 Food Safety Publicity Week in the city on August 30.

The theme of this publicity week is “create a new development of food safety and share a better new life”. At the launching ceremony, the city’s food safety work in 2021 was summarized, and a license was awarded to an excellent enterprise that implements the main responsibility of food production. As a representative of an excellent enterprise that implements the main responsibility of food production, Li Jiangwei, deputy general manager of Wandashan Anshan Dairy Co., Ltd., solemnly promised on behalf of the city’s food production enterprises: to strictly implement food safety laws, regulations and standards, conscientiously fulfill the main responsibility of food safety, and ensure food safety. Quality and safety, integrity and self-discipline, responsible to the society and the public, accept social supervision, and assume social responsibilities; strictly regulate the production process, equipment, storage, packaging and other key production links to ensure that the food produced meets food safety standards; Strictly fulfill corporate responsibilities , consciously accept the supervision and inspection of the regulatory authorities, and welcome social supervision, listen to consumers’ opinions, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of consumers.

Food safety is related to people’s livelihood, life, health and safety, and is the focus of all families. Although our city has achieved good results in food safety work in the past, we still cannot relax in the slightest. Wang Haoyuan, deputy director of the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau, said that under the leadership of the Municipal Food Safety Committee, the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau will continue to carry out comprehensive investigations on units engaged in the storage, production, processing, and sales of imported cold chain food to ensure the safety of imported cold chain food in our city. ; In-depth promotion of the five major actions of campus food safety protection, catering quality and safety improvement, infant formula milk powder quality and safety improvement, rural counterfeit and shoddy food rectification, special cleaning and rectification of the health food industry, and the special action of “keeping the bottom line, checking hidden dangers, and ensuring safety”, Further solve the major and difficult issues of food safety that people are concerned about; continue to promote the “iron fist” action in the food field, strengthen the connection between executions, implement prohibition regulations, and severely crack down on food safety violations; extensively carry out food safety knowledge into rural areas, campuses, and enterprises , Enter community activities, guide all sectors of society to participate in food safety, and promote the formation of a food safety social co-governance atmosphere.

Outside the launching ceremony, a large-scale publicity campaign was simultaneously carried out. The organizer focused on the hot and difficult issues of food safety that were generally concerned by the society, and communicated and interacted with the masses by setting up legal consultation desks, on-site demonstrations, and distributing food safety warning leaflets.