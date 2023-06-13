Create a “strong magnetic field” of the cultural industry to aggregate and revitalize the development of a “strong engine” Anshan participated in the 19th Shenzhen Cultural Expo and achieved fruitful results-Anshan Today-Anshan Municipal People’s Government

On June 11, the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industry Expo closed. Within 5 days, cultural enterprises such as Xiuyu Cultural Industrial Park, Anshan Tanggangzi Hot Spring Group Co., Ltd., Anshan Qiqilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., and Anshan Quanshihao Trading Co., Ltd., organized by the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department, participated in the exhibition on behalf of our city. The Cultural Expo, a national-level international comprehensive cultural industry exhibition platform, fully demonstrates the new products, new technologies, new formats, and new services of Anshan’s cultural industry, promotes exchanges and cooperation with outstanding cultural enterprises from all over the country, and contributes to the overall revitalization of Anshan’s new Breakthrough injects cultural power.

At the Liaoning Provincial Cultural Industry Investment Promotion Conference held during the Cultural Expo, our city promoted the investment promotion of the city’s cultural industries, focusing on the introduction of Anshan’s characteristic cultural resources and industrial development advantages such as Qianshan, hot springs, Xiuyan jade, and steel. More than 350 guests and entrepreneurs who attended the meeting issued digital invitation letters for investment in cultural industry projects. In the signing of key cultural industry projects, 5 projects in our city were successfully signed, with a contracted amount of 4.01 billion yuan, accounting for “half of the country” in the province.

With the support and coordination of the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the Municipal Investment Promotion Service Center and the Shenzhen Office of the Municipal Government, our city has also organized more than 20 well-known cultural enterprises in Shenzhen to participate in the Liaoning Provincial Cultural Industry Investment Fair, through innovative investment promotion models and measures to seize investment opportunities. Anshan City Cultural System and Development Leading Group Office under the Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee directly negotiated with local companies in Shenzhen on investment promotion matters on behalf of Anshan local companies that failed to participate in the conference, and successfully signed an agreement of intent with 5 companies to “package” the projects together. Back in Anshan, connect the investment willingness and investment direction of Shenzhen enterprises with Anshan enterprises that have cooperation needs, and serve as a bridge for Shenzhen and Anshan enterprises to carry out in-depth cooperation.

In the next step, under the unified arrangement and deployment of the Municipal Party Committee, Anshan City Cultural System and Development Leading Group Office will establish an investment promotion cooperation base in Shenzhen Sino-US Technology and Culture Investment Holdings Co., Ltd., and regularly organize cultural industry investment promotion and exchange activities.