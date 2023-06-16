Create interactive org charts in Confluence Cloud with Properties’ OrgChart feature

Read this article in English.

Have you ever wondered where you actually belong? Wait, don’t panic – of course we don’t expect a philosophical answer from you at this point about your place in life. In the professional context, we are only concerned with the question of whether you know where you – i.e. you and your colleagues – are within your company hierarchy.

If you are unsure, an organizational chart is the right solution for visualizing hierarchies and responsibilities in the company. But it would actually be even better if you could also access the personal data of the people listed in the organizational chart. In other words, your org chart should offer both clarity and personality!

And how nice would it be if you could combine these two requirements in your Confluence org charts? Maybe you can already guess what’s coming next. You are absolutely correct in assuming that the Junovi development team was recently working on exactly this and promptly came up with a new feature for Properties for Confluence Cloud released: the OrgChart feature in the Property Groups visualization!

Get the most out of your data – with a flexible OrgChart!

Most visualizations (especially hierarchical and organizational charts) are only meant to be viewed – not interacted with. While you can usually edit such org charts by clicking into them and making changes, they won’t update everywhere you have that data at the same time. Because: They are not connected to the actual data behind them. Likewise, just editing the underlying data (rather than your chart itself) won’t update your org charts.

Thanks to Properties, those days are a thing of the past: With the new OrgChart feature, you can visualize your data using only the actual data – without having to manually re-enter it in a static chart. This allows you to create charts with your Confluence User Fields and your own designed one Single Select Fields make. Not only are you able to structure and visualize responsibilities and hierarchies, you can also e.g. B. also define contact persons and jump to the corresponding property entry with just one mouse click.

Test the Properties app for free and see for yourself!

Properties is an app for Confluence Cloud that allows you to create your own tables (in Confluence as Properties called) can create. These tables are then populated with the fields you define – e.g. B. Due Date, Task Owner, Linked Pages, Project Status… This allows you to capture almost any data you need and embed it in Confluence pages and templates.

But that’s not all you can use the Properties app for, because: It also allows you to create clear reports and filter your data, create charts and visualizations, and edit and rearrange all data directly.

Did we make you curious? If you want to try out the useful OrgChart feature yourself, click in the Atlassian Marketplace and download the Properties app!

Further information

Create your own support ticket system in Confluence Cloud – with properties

Structured asset management in Confluence – with the Properties app

Catch the bugs – document your bugs in Confluence Cloud with properties

All customer data in one place – in Confluence Cloud with properties

Planning marketing campaigns made easy with the Properties app for Confluence Cloud

No more messy meeting notes with Properties for Confluence Cloud

In 3 steps to your own employee directory in Confluence Cloud – with properties

Well sorted is half the lesson: create a training portal in Confluence Cloud with Properties

Bye-bye, onboarding chaos: How to organize your onboarding documents with properties in Confluence Cloud