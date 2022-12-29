This winter, the land of Qinghai is surging upward. Over the past few days, provincial-level party members and leading comrades have taken the lead in going to grassroots frontlines such as government agencies, enterprise parks, community schools, fields, and deep grasslands. Combining their areas of responsibility and actual work, they have preached the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to grassroots cadres and the masses. Emphasize that it is necessary to effectively unify thoughts and actions with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, further refine, substantiate, and specificize it in combination with the actual situation, throughout the entire process and all aspects of work, and promote the deepening of the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Be honest.

Take the lead in setting an example and send “spiritual food” to grassroots cadres and the masses

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China condensed and summarized the work of the 5 years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It sounded the clarion call for striving for the new era and provided an action guide for writing a new chapter in the new journey.

Xin Changxing, secretary of the Qinghai Provincial Party Committee and director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, went to Banyan Village, Huzhu Tu Autonomous County, Haidong City, Qinghai Zero Carbon Industrial Park, East Community of Kunlun Road, Chengxi District, Xining City, and Qinghai Lihao Semiconductor Materials Co., Ltd. Twenty spirits. He emphasized that comprehensively studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task of the province at present and in the future. We must firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two safeguards”. We must always maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core in terms of ideology, politics, and actions, and fully implement the 20th National Congress of the Party. The new ideas, new conclusions, new deployments and new requirements made by the company have been implemented, and new achievements have been created in the vivid practice of forging ahead in the new era and new journey.

Wu Xiaojun, deputy secretary of the Qinghai Provincial Party Committee and governor of Qinghai Province, visited Lanlong Village, Saierlong Township, Henan Mongolian Autonomous County, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, live animal trading distribution center, Sanjiangyuan ecological big data space center, Zeku County National Modern Agricultural Industrial Park, County Tibetan Medicine Preparation Center, Dongger Community, Zamao Village, Zamao Township, Tongren City, Jianglong Village, Qukuhu Township, and Cuoyu Village, Longwu Township preached the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, resolutely defend the “two establishments” and achieve “two maintenances”, unswervingly follow the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping, and step by step the party’s Put the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress into action and see results.

Other provincial-level party members and responsible comrades have gone to the grassroots level or carried out lectures in the field of management, the unit and the system, and promoted the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to enter organs, enter enterprises and institutions, enter urban and rural communities, enter campuses, enter military camps, enter various New economic organization and new social organization.

With joy and gratification, take stock of Qinghai’s extraordinary ten-year development achievements and people’s well-being; with confidence and determination, unify thoughts and actions with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, and gather strength to the various goals determined by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Come up with a task and contribute to the construction of “six modernized new Qinghai”!

Listening, recording, communicating, discussing, and thinking, from the government to the community, from the city to the countryside, from the enterprise to the campus, the vivid preaching time and time again, like spring wind and rain, has deepened everyone’s understanding of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China; The discussions are like riding a horse and whipping a whip, arousing the passion of everyone to start a business; scenes of interactive exchanges allow the majority of party members, cadres and the masses in Qinghai to strengthen their confidence and unite in the process of accurately, comprehensively and deeply understanding the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Strength, stride forward.

Speak your confidence, speak your strength, unite and lead the cadres and the masses to forge ahead on a new journey and build a new era of meritorious service

The banner of thought leads the new journey, and the light of theory illuminates the way forward.

“A deep grasp of the great significance, themes and major achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the work of the past five years and the great transformation of the new era in the past 10 years, the decisive significance of the ‘two establishments’, and the writing of Marxist China The historical responsibility of modernizing a new chapter, deeply grasping the mission and task of promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, deeply grasping the goal and task of comprehensively building a socialist modernized country, and deeply grasping the major requirements of leading a great social revolution with a great self-revolution, Deeply grasp the important requirements of carrying forward the spirit of struggle to deal with risks and challenges…”

Where the masses are, the voice of the party will be transmitted there. In the process of preaching, provincial-level party members and leading comrades went to the community, entered the herdsmen, entered the enterprise, watched, listened, and talked all the way, and communicated face-to-face and heart-to-heart with the grassroots cadres and the masses. Through vivid examples and incisive summaries , vivid explanations, combining theory with practice, combining reasoning with storytelling, combining the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with ecological environmental protection, rural revitalization, people’s livelihood and well-being, and national unity, and integrating it into all aspects of grassroots practice. The century-old struggle and the essence of the party’s 20th National Congress have been systematically expounded and in-depth interpretation, for everyone to comprehensively and accurately study and understand the party’s 20th spirit, and further use the party’s 20th spirit to unify thinking, will and action , It has important guiding significance to constantly strive for new great victories.

The practical presentations made everyone clearer about the direction of promoting Qinghai’s high-quality development, with stronger motivation and firmer pace. The majority of grassroots cadres and the masses have expressed that on the new great journey, they must be more consciously a firm believer and faithful practitioner of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and unswervingly take Comrade Xi Jinping as the leader in terms of ideology, politics, and action. The core Party Central Committee maintains a high degree of unity, self-confidence, self-improvement, uprightness and innovation, hard work, courageous advancement, based on the actual work, showing responsibility, and transforming the strategic deployment proposed by the Party Central Committee into practical actions. The goals and tasks have been implemented, and we will concentrate on promoting the construction of a new modern Qinghai.

Keep in mind the entrustment, be grateful and forge ahead to promote the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The thorough and in-depth lectures continue to relay, and the vivid interpretations nourish the heart again and again, so that the majority of party members, cadres and the masses have a deeper understanding and experience of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

“The presentation was timely and thirst-quenching, which gave me a deeper understanding and thinking about the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It made me feel very excited and inspired.” said Guo Fuzhen, Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of Zhiqingsongduo Town, Jiuzhi County, Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture , as grassroots cadres, we must study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the primary political task at present and in the future. and supervisory business knowledge, continuously enhance the ability to carry out work in accordance with regulations and disciplines, transform learning results into strong responsibility for performing duties, insist on daring to fight and be good at fighting, re-supervision based on supervision, and continue to focus on the work style of cadres in daily supervision Transformation, focus on the implementation of township center work, and enhance the sense of gain, happiness, and security of the cadres and the masses.

“The thorough and in-depth lectures and vivid interpretations have benefited us a lot and gained a lot.” Zhang Li, chairman of Qinghai Lihao Semiconductor Materials Co., Ltd., said that he will pay close attention to the national “double carbon” strategy and Qinghai to build a “highland” “, build “four places” opportunities, accelerate the development of photovoltaic crystalline silicon new energy industry, become the witness, practitioner and promoter of Qinghai’s high-quality “building a national clean energy industry highland”, and contribute Lihao’s strength to the realization of Chinese-style modernization .

“It’s very cordial and inspiring to be able to listen to the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and listen to it face-to-face.” Gang Jianghe, Secretary of the Party Committee of Kunlun Road East Community, Chengxi District, Xining City, said excitedly. Thoroughly study the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, firmly establish the purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly, devote ourselves to various tasks in the community with a vigorous and enterprising awareness, and a high-spirited state of mind, and strive to create a new social governance pattern of joint construction, shared governance and shared benefits . At the same time, guided by the needs of the residents, we will use our heart and soul to solve the urgent and anxious problems of the residents, and make unremitting efforts to improve the happiness index of the residents in the jurisdiction.

Zhongguan Yinbao, Secretary of the Party Branch of Banyan Village, Wuwu Town, Huzhu Tu Autonomous County, Haidong City, said that after listening to the lecture, he was full of energy and confidence. Next, the village party branch will be guided by the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, firmly grasp the central task of the party in the new era, lead the whole village to work hard and move forward with courage, and continue to consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation and effectively connect with rural revitalization , continue to develop rural tourism, characteristic planting and breeding, photovoltaic power generation and other industries, continue to expand the collective economy of the village, increase the income of the masses, and embark on a road to prosperity of “prosperous industries, livable ecology, civilized rural customs, effective governance, and affluent life”, Strive to create a happier and better life for the people.

“This kind of preaching is down-to-earth and innovative, and the common people can understand it and remember it firmly!” Ren Qing, Secretary of the Party Branch of Cuoyu Village, Longwu Town, Tongren City, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, said that we will unswervingly study, publicize and implement the Party’s Second The ten spirits arm the mind with learning results, guide practice, and promote work, unite and lead the party members and masses in the village to take on hard work and strive to be the first, fully stimulate the development vitality of grassroots party organizations, and gather wisdom and strength to the 20th Party Congress. With various tasks coming up, actively explore new ways suitable for the development of the village, develop characteristic industries, lead grassroots social governance through strengthening party building, and lead villagers to build a more livable, workable and beautiful new countryside.

The horn of the times has sounded, the new journey has begun, and the beautiful picture of building a modern new Qinghai is becoming clearer in my heart. Under the guidance of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the vast number of cadres and masses in the province are gathering the majestic power to march forward with their heads held high and join hands to build a dream for the future. For the sake of effectiveness, we must work together to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.

