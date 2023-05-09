Home » Create templates for recurring tasks – and now use them across projects
Create templates for recurring tasks – and now use them across projects

Create templates for recurring tasks – and now use them across projects

For experienced, long-time Jira users, creating issues is like riding a bike. Tickets are created, provided with the necessary information and saved without much thought. But especially when preparing recurring tasks, there is always the danger that we turn off our heads a bit too much and forget details. On the other hand, the repetitive creation of ticket sets is not a particularly satisfying activity, but often a tedious administrative task.

Luckily, there’s a solution that takes a lot of that pain away from Jira users: it frees people up from the hassle of creating issues over and over again, and it avoids errors. The Jira extension Templating.app It makes it possible to create templates for processes and subtasks, which can then be reused at any time with a click. This form of automation saves a lot of time and significantly simplifies an unpopular activity.

And thanks to the customer feedback that the early adopters gave our development team, Templating.app now has a valuable function: templates can now be used across projects; they are no longer project-bound.

Templates with complete hierarchies of epics, issues and subtasks

Templating.app

Templating.app therefore allows to automate the creation of processes using templates. Once a process set has been created for frequently used workflows, it can be reused at any time at the push of a button.

And that comes in handy in many scenarios, because almost every team is faced with recurring tasks and activities from time to time, for which the corresponding Jira issues must first be created before work can begin. Templating.app takes over this step, because the solution enables the creation of complete hierarchies from epics, processes and subtasks, which can later be automatically generated with just a few clicks if required.

An example of such repetitive activities that occur regularly in any organization is the onboarding of new employees. The HR team is just as involved with numerous standard tasks as IT and of course the future team of the newcomer. Instead of reinventing the wheel and preparing dozens of Jira issues and subtasks manually every time new employees need to be onboarded, we just let Templating.app do the work for us.

Creation and use of process templates

As mentioned, onboarding is a project that involves the same steps and the same people or teams over and over again in most organizations. And that’s where it’s really helpful and efficient if we don’t have to create all the necessary processes by hand every time, but can simply press a button to generate them, right?

Templating.app Issue-Templates

In Jira we click Apps and choose Your Issue Templates. Then we can Create Template create our first process templates. On the initial screen there is the possibility to change the icon and colors of the template, choose the project to which the template will be assigned and configure its visibility.

Templating.app Create-Template

At this point we come back to the new feature that was already mentioned above: Although we initially assign the new template to a specific project when it is created, it is not project-bound. We can later use the template for any project.

Templating.app New-Feature

But back to creating our template. On initial configuration, we have the option to control visibility within the template library. With the Globalfunction it is visible to all users, otherwise only project-specific. To finish the preparation, let’s add a name, a subtitle and a description and click Create.

We can then start creating the actual operations of the template (+Add Issue). Under the header Issues & Hierarchy we enter a summary for the created issues and press Enter. When creating a case, the case type can be changed at any time using the corresponding icon. And with intuitive drag and drop, arranging the hierarchy into epics, issues, and subtasks is a simple task.

Templating.app Templates-Issues-and-Hierarchy

Clicking on a process calls up the details of the ticket on the right-hand side. When we’ve made our changes, we press on Save – the template is then available in the template library for further use.

Another helpful and flexible feature is the use of variables, which are used to query specific information when creating a process later. How this works in concrete terms is described in more detail in this article: Create dynamic task and subtask templates with variables.

Try Templating.app now!

Die App is available on the Atlassian Marketplace – and our development team is working flat out to provide customers with additional exciting features. More information about the plans can be found in the public roadmap of Templating.app. And if you would like to participate in the further development or have feature requests, feel free to contact our product manager Sarah or arrange a demo appointment directly!

Further information

Jira Automation: How issue and subtask templates make life easier for teams
Templating.app for Jira: Create dynamic issue and subtask templates using variables
Onboarding processes for training new employees – more efficient and structured with Templating.app
More efficient business processes with Jira and Templating.app

