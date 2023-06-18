Xinhua News Agency, Xiamen, June 18th Topic: Create the long-term well-being of the Chinese nation and share the great glory of national rejuvenation – General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the 15th Straits Forum encourages compatriots on both sides of the strait to unite

Xinhua News Agency reporter

“I hope compatriots on both sides of the strait will jointly grasp the general trend of history, stick to the righteousness of the nation, contribute to promoting the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and the great cause of the reunification of the motherland, jointly create the long-term well-being of the Chinese nation, and share the great glory of national rejuvenation!”

On June 17, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and President of the State, sent a congratulatory letter to the 15th Straits Forum. The policies and propositions of exchanges and cooperation, deepening the integration and development of various fields across the Taiwan Strait, jointly promoting Chinese culture, and promoting the spiritual harmony of compatriots on both sides of the Strait fully reflect the deep concern and concern for the majority of Taiwan compatriots. The compatriots on both sides of the strait are very excited and encouraged. Everyone expressed that they should follow the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter, share the vast opportunities of Chinese-style modernization, concentrate on promoting cross-Straits relations to return to the right track of peaceful development, and take advantage of the opportunity to devote themselves to the great cause of national reunification and national rejuvenation.

Expand cross-strait non-governmental exchanges and deepen cross-strait integration and development

In his congratulatory letter, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits communicate and make friends through the Straits Forum, strengthen friendship, improve well-being, and get closer and closer. It is hoped that the Straits Forum will continue to add vitality to the expansion of cross-strait non-governmental exchanges and the deepening of cross-strait integration and development.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter comes from the heart, embodies the great importance attached to cross-strait non-governmental exchanges, and is full of deep love and ardent expectations for Taiwan compatriots.” Lin Yanchen, a doctoral student at Peking University and a Taiwanese youth, listened to the congratulatory letter at the forum. He was deeply moved and said that compatriots on the island need to come to the mainland more often to have an objective and true understanding of the mainland. Compatriots on both sides of the strait continue to get closer and closer to each other, so as to resolve barriers, enhance understanding, and achieve spiritual harmony.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter has strengthened my confidence to take root in the mainland and develop.” Xiamen Airlines flight attendant Su Jiayu has been working in the mainland from Taiwan for 6 years. The “1+1>2” effect on young people on both sides of the strait to strengthen exchanges and work together to realize their dreams is profound. Have experience. She said that Taiwanese youth should be more active in cross-strait exchanges. While doing her job well, she will actively contribute to the exchanges and interactions between the younger generations on both sides of the strait.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter deeply touched Lei Xiying, a member of the Standing Committee of the All-China Youth Federation and a young man from Fujian. Lei Xiying and her Taiwanese partner, Fan Jiangfeng, met through the Straits Forum. Over the past eight years, they have worked together to create a cartoon IP of Zhuzi culture, actively promote and disseminate excellent traditional Chinese culture through new media, explore the deep integration of the cultural and tourism industry, and help rural revitalization. He said that only by meeting can we have the opportunity to know each other, and only by knowing each other can we join hands, and only by joining hands can we gather strength for the future. Compatriots on both sides of the strait, especially young people, must seize the opportunity to expand exchanges, make friends enthusiastically, deepen heart-to-heart exchanges, and work together to create a better future.

Li Peng, dean of the Taiwan Research Institute at Xiamen University, said that General Secretary Xi Jinping highly affirmed the important role of the Straits Forum in promoting extensive exchanges between all walks of life across the Strait and promoting cross-strait non-governmental exchanges and cooperation. Expanding cross-strait exchanges and cooperation is a family bond and aspiration of the people. It conforms to the interests and well-being of compatriots on both sides of the strait.

The country is good, the nation is good, and the compatriots on both sides of the strait will be good

In his congratulatory letter, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the new journey of Chinese-style modernization has a bright future, and only when the country and the nation are good will the compatriots on both sides of the strait be good. We will, as always, respect, care for and benefit Taiwan compatriots, continue to promote cross-strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, deepen cross-strait integration and development in various fields, jointly promote Chinese culture, and promote spiritual harmony between cross-strait compatriots.

“The paper is short and the love is long, but the love is deep. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter warms the hearts of Taiwanese businessmen. They have more confidence and determination to continue investing in the mainland.” Wu Jiaying, honorary president of the Xiamen Taiwan Association, said that Taiwan Taiwanese enterprises from Taiwan have experienced the historical process of cross-strait economic and trade exchanges, enjoyed the dividends of the development of the mainland and the benefits of many policies that benefit Taiwan and the people, and have also made important contributions to the economic and social development of the mainland. Cross-strait integration and development is a good opportunity for Taiwanese businessmen. One family does not talk about two things, and compatriots on both sides of the strait should jointly protect peace, seek common development, and make progress hand in hand.

Taiwanese director Xue Yingxuan has been in the mainland for many years to start a business, and has a deep understanding of “the country is good, the nation is good, and the compatriots on both sides of the strait will be good.” He hopes to tell more Taiwanese youths through his works: “The mainland is developing with each passing day and is full of vitality. The mainland of the motherland provides us with a strong backing. Taiwanese youths must grasp the development trend of the times, cross the strait, and make contributions.”

Lin Tianliang, Beijing Chief Representative of Want Want Group, a Taiwan-funded enterprise, said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter reflects the importance and concern for Taiwan compatriots and Taiwanese enterprises, and it has pointed out the direction and enhanced confidence for everyone. Taiwan compatriots and Taiwanese enterprises should actively respond to and participate in the new journey of Chinese-style modernization, enter new industries, and make new contributions. There is huge room for economic cooperation between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, and everyone should take advantage of the momentum.

Wei Peinong, director of Fuzhou Taiwan Compatriots Rights and Interests Protection Center, said that we must conscientiously implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter, focus on the concerns of Taiwan compatriots and Taiwan enterprises, and improve our work level. Spiritual fit and other aspects play their due role.

Ni Yongjie, director of the Taiwan Research Institute in Shanghai, said that General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out the bright future of the new journey of Chinese-style modernization, and clarified the profound truth that “the country is good, the nation is good, and the compatriots on both sides of the strait will be good.” Compatriots, together with our compatriots on the mainland, we will take the road of peaceful development and integrated development of cross-strait relations, and we will march forward together in the magnificent journey of Chinese-style modernization.

Grasp the general trend of history together and stick to the righteousness of the nation

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in his congratulatory letter that he hoped that compatriots on both sides of the strait will jointly grasp the general trend of history, stick to the righteousness of the nation, contribute to promoting the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and the great cause of national reunification, jointly create the long-term well-being of the Chinese nation, and share the great glory of national rejuvenation!

“The younger generation on both sides of the strait should shoulder the historical responsibility and work hard together for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” Zhang Liqi, a Taiwanese youth, said that national rejuvenation and national reunification are the general trend, the cause of justice, and the aspiration of the people. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter made his goals clearer and his beliefs firmer.

Taiwanese lawyer Shen Jie has been to the mainland for many years, and often participates in cross-strait exchange activities in his spare time. He said that the world is facing tremendous changes, and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter made him realize more deeply that Taiwan compatriots should and cannot be absent from the process of national rejuvenation. Compatriots on both sides of the strait have an unbroken blood relationship and share a common destiny. They should work together with one heart and one road to create an infinitely better tomorrow for the nation.

“The congratulatory letter not only touches people’s hearts, but also inspires them to move forward.” Ji Xin, publisher of Taiwan’s “Observation” magazine, said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s ardent expectations will inspire the patriotic unity forces on the island to actively promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and the great cause of the reunification of the motherland. Huh, unite and unite Taiwan compatriots, stand on the right side of history, resolutely oppose “Taiwan independence” secession and interference by external forces, and join hands more closely with compatriots on the mainland to share the responsibility and glory of national rejuvenation.

Editor: Shu Mengqing