by admin
Created Ethnic Reincorporation Area in Vigía del Fuerte

About fifty peace signatories who live in Vigía del Fuerte, Antioquia, and in Bojayá, Chocó, created the New Vidrí Ethnic Reincorporation Area, in which they hope to manage projects to improve their quality of life and that of nearby communities.

This is an organizational proposal for people in the reincorporation process, which will allow them to work jointly with State institutions, instances of the Peace Agreement and ethnic organizations in the region.

The creation assembly was accompanied by the UN Mission in Colombia.

