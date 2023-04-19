Creating a New Highland for Optimizing the Business Environment Qiantang District Released “30+N” Reform Measures and Launched the Brand of “Looking at Qiantang for the Best Business Environment”_Hangzhou Net

Creating a New Highland for Optimizing the Business Environment Qiantang District Released “30+N” Reform Measures and Launched the Brand of “Looking at Qiantang for the Best Business Environment”

A first-class business environment is an important “lifeline” to support high-quality economic development. On April 18, the Qiantang District of Hangzhou City held a conference on the in-depth implementation of the “No. Oriented to “satisfy investors and make entrepreneurs successful”, we will make every effort to build the brand of “Qiantang for the best business“.

With requirements and goals, how can Qiantang create a new highland for optimizing the business environment? The “Implementation Plan for Optimizing and Improving the Business Environment in Qiantang District” No. 1 Reform Project” released at the meeting focuses on the construction of five major business environments, including government affairs environment, rule of law environment, market environment, economic and ecological environment, and humanistic environment, and proposes to focus on “ten major areas”. “Upgrade”, launched the “Ten Special Actions”, and improved the “Ten Reform Mechanisms” “30+N” reform measures, involving a total of 111 reform tasks and the first batch of 18 micro-reform projects.

Among them, the ten key actions include the business environment index benchmarking action, the government service satisfaction improvement action, the industrial space guarantee action, the financial boosting real economy action, and the assisting enterprises to stabilize jobs, retain workers, and attract talents.

“As the first administrative examination and approval bureau in the province, we will also reflect our responsibility. Focus on 3+3, promote more matters, and realize online, fingertip, and palm handling. Our goal this year is also the same, that is, all-in-one We must strive for a rate of more than 95%. Through one network and four teams, we will actively build our online service satisfaction to be 100%.” ​​Fu Lichun, director of the Qiantang District Administrative Service Center, said.

It is worth mentioning that the micro-reform projects also have frequent highlights, which are highly recognizable by Qiantang.

The first batch of 18 “micro-reform” projects launched, namely: government services “hands-off”, service items “nearby”, investment projects “joint”, municipal facilities “integrated”, special working hours “Flexible handling” of approval, “one-window handling” of policy fulfillment, “quick handling” of urgent needs for entry and exit, “automatic refund” of lawsuits involved, “strong blocking” of malicious reports, “more convenient” for college students to start a business, and “more convenient” law enforcement supervision Flexible”, international professional qualifications “mutually recognizable” domestically, equity financing “more powerful”, talent identification “enterprise evaluation”, scientific and technological enterprises listing “acceleration”, inspection and testing “one-stop”, secretary district chief “through train”, Escort the “heart-warming help” of Zhejiang merchants’ overseas investment.

“In the next step, we will benchmark against the world‘s first-class standards, anchor the national leadership, promote the implementation of various reforms, and accelerate the creation of a group of landmark reform achievements with a strong sense of gain for enterprises and great influence in the province, and start the “best business vision” Qiantang’ brand.” Said the person in charge of the reform (digital reform) of the Qiantang District Committee.