Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 17th Topic: Create an impressive miracle in the world – Delegates to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China talk about the great changes in the new era in ten years

This is the extraordinary answer sheet of perseverance-

Over the past ten years, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has united and led the people, adopted a series of strategic measures, promoted a series of transformative practices, achieved a series of breakthrough progress, achieved a series of landmark results, and made historic achievements in the cause of the party and the country. achievements and historic changes.

This is a historic victory that shines in the annals of history-

In the past ten years, three major events have had great practical significance and far-reaching historical significance to the cause of the party and the people: ushering in the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China; socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era; completing the historical task of poverty alleviation and building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, The first centenary goal.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: “The great transformation of the new era in ten years is of milestone significance in the history of the party, the history of new China, the history of reform and opening up, the history of socialist development, and the history of the development of the Chinese nation.”

It’s easy but hard.

In the past few days, the representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have stated in their discussions on the report of the 20th National Congress that the most fundamental reason for the great achievements and great changes achieved in the new era in ten years is that General Secretary Xi Jinping is the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the entire Party. Steering the helm lies in the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. On a new starting point and a new journey, we will surely be able to create new great achievements with new great struggles.

Party stronger in revolutionary forge

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: “To comprehensively strengthen the leadership of the Party, ensure the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, and ensure that the Party plays the leading role of overseeing the overall situation and coordinating all parties. We have more than 96 million people. A Marxist party with more than 100 members is more united.”

Pei Chunliang, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Party Branch of Peizhai Village, Xinxiang City, Henan Province, carefully studied the report and had a clearer thinking on the work of “leading by party building”. It is precisely by establishing the party group in agriculture, industry, commerce and other industries, and leading the high-quality development of the industry with the advanced nature of party members, Peizhai Village, which was poor and backward in the past, has become a well-known “rich village” and “national civilized village”. “.

Pei Chunliang (middle), representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Party Branch of Peizhai Village, Xinxiang City, Henan Province, learned about the construction of the industrial park in the village (photo taken on September 8, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li An

“The train runs fast, and it all depends on the headband.” Pei Chunliang said with emotion that on the way forward, the leadership of the party is the fundamental guarantee for us to overcome risks and challenges and continue to win new victories.

It’s up to The communist party to do thing well in China.

It is clear that the most essential feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the leadership of the Communist Party of China. The greatest advantage of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics is the leadership of the Communist Party of China. Leadership system… Over the past decade, a series of basic, creative and strategic measures have been introduced one after another, the party’s leadership system has been continuously improved, and the party’s leadership method has become more scientific.

Medical staff from Wuhan First Hospital saw off the 14th Guangdong medical team to aid Hubei at Wuhan Tianhe Airport (photo taken on March 23, 2020).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Yehua

From mobilizing the entire party and the whole society to fight the new crown pneumonia epidemic, to fighting with all our strength and winning the largest poverty alleviation battle in human history, to fulfilling the promise of a major country, holding the Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympic Games as scheduled… …

On the evening of February 4, 2022, the opening ceremony of the 24th Winter Olympic Games was held at the Beijing National Stadium.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ga

One fact after another proves eloquently: “The incomparably strong leadership of the Communist Party of China is the most reliable backbone of the Chinese people when the storm strikes.”

The whole party has its core, the party central committee has authority, and the party has strength.

In November 2021, the party’s third historical resolution passed by the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China made a major political conclusion——

“The Party has established Comrade Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole Party, and establishes the guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. , It is of decisive significance to promote the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

The “two establishments” are the most significant political achievement and the most important historical experience the party has achieved in the new era, and it is also the fundamental guarantee for the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people and the Chinese nation to move towards a more brilliant future.

To hit the hardest iron, it must be a person who hits iron. The Chinese Communist Party, which has gone through a century of struggle, is stronger and stronger in its revolutionary forging.

“Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the national discipline inspection and supervision organs have filed cases for review and investigation of 553 cadres, more than 25,000 cadres at the department and bureau level, and more than 182,000 cadres at the county level.” On October 17, the 20th Party Committee A set of data released at the press conference of the Big News Center has attracted widespread attention in the society.

“Shooting tigers, swatting flies, hunting foxes, using powerful medicines to remove scabies and scraping bones to cure poisons. This is a vivid portrayal of the comprehensive and strict governance of the party in the new era.” Representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Baihui Medicine, Nanning, Guangxi Li Hua, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of Industry Group Co., Ltd.

“Stopped some unsustainable trends that have not been stopped for a long time, and corrected some stubborn diseases that have not been eliminated for many years” “An overwhelming victory in the anti-corruption struggle has been achieved and comprehensively consolidated” “The serious hidden dangers in the party, the country and the army have been eliminated” … In the report of the 20th National Congress, the achievements of comprehensively and strictly governing the party are encouraging.

Ten years of quenching and forging, ten years of refining into steel.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report: “After unremitting efforts, the party has found self-revolution, the second answer that jumps out of the historical cycle rate of the rise and fall of chaos. The loose and soft state of party governance has been fundamentally reversed, and a clean and upright political ecology within the party has been continuously formed and developed, ensuring that the party will never change, change its color, and change its taste.”

A fundamental change in the way of economic development

GDP increased from 54 trillion yuan to 114 trillion yuan, and per capita GDP increased from 39,800 yuan to 81,000 yuan; manufacturing scale and foreign exchange reserves ranked first in the world; nearly 100 million rural poor people achieved Poverty alleviation has historically solved the problem of absolute poverty; built the world‘s largest education system, social security system, medical and health system…

In Shibadong Village, Xiangxi, Hunan, Ma Huihuang (left), the poverty alleviation team leader of Shibadong Village, and Shi Linjiao (middle), a returning college student, live broadcast to promote local specialties (photo taken on May 15, 2020).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Sihan

One detail can better feel the rapid change of this extraordinary answer sheet.

On September 27 this year, at the “Endeavor New Era” theme achievement exhibition, the model of China‘s economic “Miracle” giant ship made of “achievement” sails has attracted attention.

Visitors take pictures of the model of China‘s economic “Miracle” giant ship in the central comprehensive exhibition area of ​​the “Endeavour New Era” theme achievement exhibition (photo taken on October 8, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Xin

On Fengfan, in the data mapping China‘s development and changes from 2012 to 2021, there is a change in the ranking of the global innovation index from 34th to 12th. Two days after the launch, the World Intellectual Property Organization recently released: China‘s ranking will rise to 11th in 2022.

Back in 2012, after decades of rapid growth after the reform and opening up, China‘s economy was faced with “problems after development” such as slowing growth and frequent pollution.

From clarifying the “five-in-one” overall layout and the “four comprehensive” strategic layout, to clarifying the historical changes in the main social contradiction, to judging that my country’s economy has shifted from a stage of high-speed growth to a stage of high-quality development; from creatively proposing new development concepts To make a major strategic decision to accelerate the construction of a new development pattern…

The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has made a scientific and complete strategic plan for the development of the Party and the country in the new era, leading the Chinese economy to a higher quality, more efficient, fairer, more sustainable and safer development path. .

Complete, accurate, and comprehensive implementation of the new development concept has opened up a profound change that is related to the overall development of the country.

Innovation has become the first driving force for development.

In September 2018, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized when he inspected China First Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd.: “China will ultimately rely on itself to develop.”

Liu Boming, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and deputy director of China First Heavy Hydraulic Press Forging Factory, led the team to overcome more than 90 forging process difficulties and strive to promote the localization of super-large forgings. “Innovation means breaking through the blockade of foreign technology.” Liu Boming deeply realized, “If the core technology and key technology cannot be obtained or bought, we have to do it ourselves.”

Liu Boming, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and deputy director of China First Heavy Hydraulic Press Forging Factory, checks the innovative product model in the studio (photo taken on September 17, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Song

In the past ten years, my country has accelerated the promotion of scientific and technological self-reliance and self-reliance. China has made major achievements in manned spaceflight, lunar exploration, deep-sea exploration, supercomputer, quantum information, and large aircraft manufacturing, and has entered the ranks of innovative countries.

Students watch the third lesson of “Tiangong Classroom” at Dali New Century Middle School in Yunnan Province (photo taken on October 12, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Xinbo

Green has become a bright background for high-quality development.

“Ecological and environmental protection has undergone historic, turning and overall changes. Our motherland has bluer skies, greener mountains, and clearer water.” Jiang Lijuan, secretary of the Party branch of Xiajiang Village, felt deeply.

In the past, Xiajiang Village was a poor village with “poor, dirty and poor”, but now it implements the concept of “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets”. “We want to build Xiajiang Village into a model village for common prosperity,” Jiang Lijuan said.

Reshaping the driving force of development with innovation, solving imbalance problems with coordinated development, solving the problem of harmony between man and nature with green development, solving internal and external linkage problems with open development, and solving social equity and justice issues with shared development…

The report pointed out that high-quality development is the primary task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

How magnificent the course of history is, how far-reaching the impact will be——

Implement supply-side structural reforms, focus on expanding effective demand, effectively ensure food and energy security and the stability of industrial and supply chains, and comprehensively promote rural revitalization;

Establish Xiongan New Area, build Hainan Free Trade Port, and formulate major strategies for coordinated development of the Yangtze River, Yellow River, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta, Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao regions;

Visitors visit the China Service Trade Achievement Exhibition Zone at the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (photo taken on September 1, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Cai Yang

Expand high-level opening-up, pioneering the holding of China International Import Expo, Service Trade Fair, Consumer Expo, and high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road”;

……

Implementing new development concepts, focusing on promoting high-quality development, and promoting the construction of a new development pattern, Xi Jinping’s economic thought has led China‘s economy to successfully shift to a new channel of high-quality development, laying a more solid material foundation for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Towards a brighter future.

Realize the modernization and leap of governance system and governance capacity

After the country has ordered the people, it is the system.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that “we have comprehensively deepened reforms with great political courage”, “many areas have achieved historic changes, systematic reshaping, and overall reconstruction”, “the socialist system with Chinese characteristics has become more mature and stereotyped, and the national governance system and The modernization level of governance capacity has been significantly improved.”

Yu Gongbin, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Anshan Municipal Party Committee of Liaoning Province, felt deeply about the “governance of China” in the new era: “By opening up the ‘last mile’ of grassroots governance, the voices that were previously inaudible are now heard, and those that were previously inaccessible. The policy is now plugged in.”

In the steel capital of Anshan, more than 700 government officials have settled in the community to solve difficult problems and do practical things for the masses. “What the people call, the party responds.” Yu Gongbin said that over the past ten years, grassroots governance has played a ‘combination punch’. The political advantages and organizational advantages of grassroots party organizations have been continuously transformed into governance efficiency, and the people’s sense of gain and happiness has increased. enriched.

A staff member of the Taizhou Administrative Service Center in Zhejiang Province handles business for citizens (photo taken on March 28, 2018).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yin Bogu

Strengthen the foundation and consolidate the foundation, and the foundation is solid. As small as a community or as large as a city, the “rule of China” continues to write a new chapter in the era.

The rise and fall of a country depends on governance, and the well-being of the people is governed by governance. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has positioned the system from the height of “institutional advantage is the greatest advantage of a country, and institutional competition is the most fundamental competition between countries”, and placed institutional construction in a more prominent position. Location.

Ramming the foundation platform, the column frame beam——

From the top-level design of the comprehensive deepening of reforms at the Third Plenary Session of the 18th Central Committee, to the clear deployment of the comprehensive law-based governance of the country at the Fourth Plenary Session of the 18th Central Committee, to the special study on upholding and improving the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, promoting Modernize the country’s governance system and governance capacity and make decisions…

Over the past ten years, General Secretary Xi Jinping has led the whole party to consolidate the fundamental system, improve the basic system, and innovate important systems, so as to make the socialist system with Chinese characteristics more mature and finalized, and promote the modernization of the national governance system and governance capacity to achieve a new leap.

Keep upright and innovate, and promote comprehensively——

From improving various systems that firmly safeguard the authority of the Party Central Committee and centralized and unified leadership, to passing constitutional amendments and implementing the Civil Code; from giving full play to the decisive role of the market in resource allocation, to implementing the strictest ecological and environmental protection system…

Whether the system is good or not depends on the actual results; how well the governance is done depends mainly on the results.

“Overcame many long-term unsolved problems and accomplished many long-term important events” “Withstood the test of risks and challenges from politics, economy, ideology, nature, etc.”…

Li Zhongxing, the representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Party Committee of PetroChina Liaohe Oilfield, expressed a lot of emotion for these statements in the report.

“Take responsibility for big things and difficult things.” Li Zhongxing said that in the ten years of the new era, China‘s advantages in “system” and “governance” have been continuously highlighted.

The achievements are inspiring and inspiring, and the future needs to continue to struggle.

Ren Gang, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the old revolutionary base in Yimeng and secretary of the Shandong Linyi Municipal Party Committee, said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China issued a mobilization order to build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way. We must carry forward the Yimeng spirit on the new journey, fully release the advantages of “system”, do a good job of “governance”, and open up a new world of career development.

The People’s Army Realizes a Whole Revolutionary Remodeling

A strong country must have a strong army, and a strong army can lead to national security.

“The people’s army has a new system, a new structure, a new pattern, and a new appearance. The modernization level and actual combat capability have been significantly improved, and the road to a strong army with Chinese characteristics is getting wider and wider.” The report of the 20th National Congress pointed out.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has stood at the strategic height of coordinating the “two overall situations”, established the party’s goal of strengthening the army in the new era, implemented the party’s idea of ​​strengthening the army in the new era, implemented the military strategic policy for the new era, and adhered to the party’s goal of strengthening the army in the new era. The absolute leadership of the people’s army, the reconstruction of the people’s army’s leadership and command system, the modern military force system, and the military policy system, and vigorously promoting the modernization of national defense and the army have provided a strong strategic support for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

“In the connection between theory and practice, the current and the future, and the brilliant achievements made by President Xi in the past ten years in building a strong army and leading the journey of a strong army, we deeply feel the truth and practical power of Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the army.” Yu Hong, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a professor at the Army University of Engineering, said.

In March 2013, at the plenary meeting of the PLA delegation at the First Session of the Twelfth National People’s Congress, President Xi pointed out: “Building a people’s army that obeys the Party’s command, can win battles, and has a good work style is the Party’s strength in the new situation. military target.”

In 2014, Gutian in western Fujian. President Xi personally made decisions and personally led the Gutian Army Political Work Conference to make arrangements for the political building of the army in the new era, emphasizing that “adhering to the party’s absolute leadership over the army is the soul of a strong army, and building a strong army soul is the core task of our military’s political work. , at no time can be shaken.”

President Xi has not let go of the comprehensive and strict governance of the party and the army, and has promoted the fundamental improvement of the political ecology of the people’s army.

In November 2015, the Central Military Commission Reform Work Conference was held. President Xi solemnly announced that he will fully implement the strategy of reforming and strengthening the military and unswervingly follow the path of strengthening the military with Chinese characteristics. This is the most extensive and profound national defense and military reform since the founding of New China.

On July 30, 2017, on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the army, Zhu Rihe, 12,000 officers and soldiers were read on the battlefield. The People’s Army made a new appearance for the first time after its reform and remodeling.

After five years of hard work, the People’s Army has achieved a reshaping of its political ecology, organizational form, power system, and style and image.

This autumn, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made new strategic plans and arrangements for the modernization of national defense and the army—

Consistent with the country’s modernization process, we will comprehensively advance the modernization of military theory, the modernization of military organization, the modernization of military personnel, and the modernization of weapons and equipment, and strive to basically realize the modernization of national defense and the military by 2035, and build the people’s army into a world-class army by the middle of this century.

In 2020, the “14th Five-Year Plan” proposal passed by the Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China clearly put forward “ensure the realization of the centenary goal of the army’s founding in 2027”.

In November 2021, a new “three-step” strategy for national defense and military modernization was written into the party’s third historical resolution. Planning the layout in 2027, forward-looking operations planning in 2035, and strategic planning in 2050… The People’s Army has pressed the “fast-forward button” to become world-class.

“I am fortunate to be a dream chaser on the journey of strengthening the army, and I have witnessed the acceleration of reform and strengthening the army.” Chen Liu, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a first-level pilot of a certain Air Force base, has three J-20, J-16, and J-10C. He is very proud of his ten-year “dream pursuit” journey.

On the journey of strengthening the army, being able to win battles is the core, which reflects the fundamental functions of the army and the fundamental direction of the construction of the army.

From 2018 to 2022, President Xi issued a mobilization order to the whole army for five consecutive years, focusing on training and preparing for war, and pointing at being able to fight and win wars.

“Achieving the goal of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the army, and creating a new situation for the modernization of national defense and the military.” At the new historical starting point, the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has inspiring people to forge ahead.

The grass-roots level is the foundation of all the work and combat effectiveness of the troops. As a grass-roots leader who pursues dreams and oceans, Zhang Xiaopeng, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the captain of a submarine in the navy, said: “Guide by the party on a voyage of thousands of miles. I will continue to sharpen the ocean with the crew.”

Revealing a stronger historical consciousness and initiative

“The Chinese people’s forward momentum is stronger, their fighting spirit is more high, their belief in victory is firmer, and they have a stronger historical consciousness and initiative. The Communist Party of China and the Chinese people are fully confident in advancing the Chinese nation from standing up and becoming rich to A great leap in strength.”

This sentence in the report brings back the thoughts of Yang Zhenbin, the representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Party Committee of Shanghai Jiaotong University, to the unforgettable scene more than a year ago——

At the National People’s Congress in 2021, General Secretary Xi Jinping said at the CPPCC Medical and Health and Education Committee Joint Group Meeting: “China‘s post-70s, post-80s, post-90s, and post-00s have gone abroad and can already look at the world head on, this is self-confidence. “.

Yang Zhenbin, who was listening to the remarks at the scene at the time, felt deeply: “In these years, in the exchanges with young students, I can really feel that the students have stronger cultural self-confidence and greater spiritual motivation.”

Today’s China, the country is magnificent and the people are heroic.

As the most important achievement and the most precious wealth since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is contemporary Chinese Marxism, 21st century Marxism, and the essence of the times of Chinese culture and Chinese spirit. It provides a powerful ideological weapon for understanding and transforming the world, allowing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation to gain unprecedented historical and spiritual initiative.

From Shikumen in Shanghai to Tiananmen in Beijing, from telling about the party congress to participating in the party congress, Yang Yu, a representative of the 20th National Congress and director of the Publicity and Education Department of the National Congress of the Communist Party of China, feels that he has been fighting hard to promote the red culture on the front line of responsibility. : “Tell the party’s story more vividly and interpret the spirit of the great party’s founding more vividly. I hope that the red culture will continue to have new inheritance, new expression and new vitality.”

Party members relive their oath of joining the Party at the Memorial Hall of the National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai (photo taken on June 3, 2021).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Ying

Years go by. From the great spirit of founding the party to the great spirit of poverty alleviation and the great anti-epidemic spirit… The spiritual pedigree has always been shining and inherited, and each spiritual monument guides hundreds of millions of people to forge ahead bravely.

In the past ten years, from extensive publicity and education on socialism with Chinese characteristics and the Chinese dream, promoting the normalization and institutionalization of ideal and belief education, and improving the ideological and political work system, to establishing and improving the party and national meritorious honor recognition system, establishing martyr’s day, and deepening The creation of a mass spiritual civilization, the construction of a new era of civilization practice centers, and the promotion of the construction of a great country for learning… With the core values ​​of socialism leading cultural construction, people’s spiritual world will be fuller and fuller, and the foundation of ideals and beliefs will be more solid.

In the past ten years, the “Rejuvenation Library” and “Hundred Classics of Chinese Traditional Culture” have been compiled and published, melting the past, casting the present, and activating the classics; the official opening of the China National Version Museum fully reflects our party’s high degree of consciousness in inheriting and developing Chinese culture and learning from history. Wisdom is the historical initiative to better move towards the future… The excellent traditional Chinese culture has been creatively transformed and developed, and cultural undertakings have become increasingly prosperous.

The staff organizes the large-scale historical document series “Fuxing Wenku” that has just arrived at the Bohong Bookstore of Zhonghua Bookstore in Beijing (photo taken on September 27, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Xu

A great cause forges a great spirit, and a great spirit leads a great cause.

Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and under the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the whole Party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country are united as one, striding forward, and in realizing the irreversible great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation New and greater miracles will surely be created in the course of history! (Reporters Zhang Xudong, Han Jie, Huang Ming, Xu Yang, Shi Yucen, Sun Shaolong, Ye Qian)

