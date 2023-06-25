Creating Thousands of Beautiful Villages and Benefiting Thousands of Farmers_Guangming.com

【Top interview】

Gu Yikang, Chief Expert of Zhejiang Rural Revitalization Research Institute:

Create thousands of beautiful villages and benefit thousands of peasants

Guangming Daily reporter Lu Jian Guangming Daily trainee reporter Liu Xi

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “Thousand Village Demonstration and Ten Thousand Village Renovation” project in Zhejiang. Over the past 20 years, Zhejiang has persistently implemented the “Ten Thousand Project” and explored a scientific path to strengthen the improvement of the rural living environment, comprehensively promote rural revitalization, and build a beautiful China. As the deputy director of the Agricultural Office of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee at the time, I was fortunate to participate in and witness the implementation and construction of the “Ten Thousand Project”.

In 2002, Comrade Xi Jinping went to work in Zhejiang. In the first 118 days since he took office, he traveled to 11 cities and 25 counties to go deep into the grassroots to observe the people’s conditions, listen to their opinions, and petition their concerns. During the investigation and visit, rural environmental issues gradually “surfaced” and became the focus of attention. In 2003, Comrade Xi Jinping, then secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, personally investigated, deployed, and promoted personally, and launched the project of “demonstration of thousands of villages and renovation of ten thousand villages”. Over the past 20 years, the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government have always practiced the important concept of General Secretary Xi Jinping that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets”, and have consistently promoted the implementation of the “Ten Million Project”, which has brought about great changes in the appearance of the village.

Over the past 20 years, the “Ten Thousand Project” has been accomplished for a long time and has continued to deepen. We can no longer regard the “Ten Thousand Project” as a simple improvement project of human settlements. In fact, it has become a basic project to promote the construction of a well-off society in rural areas, a leading project to coordinate urban and rural development, an ecological project to optimize the rural environment, and a popular project to benefit the peasants. Theoretical innovation and practical innovation engineering of relation. 20 years of experimentation and 20 years of hard work not only vividly outline the future path of China‘s rural revitalization, but also profoundly explain the historical topic of why we build villages, how to build them, and what kind of villages we want to build.

Over the past 20 years, Zhejiang has taken the “ten million project” as the starting point to promote the new practice of rural revitalization and has been iteratively upgrading. The “ten million project” is a transformation and reshaping of development concepts and development models. Analyzing the experience of rural revitalization in Zhejiang, there are five main points of experience and inspiration:

Adhere to the improvement of the rural living environment and the construction of beautiful countryside as the main focus of narrowing the gap between urban and rural areas. The “ten million project” has changed the previous situation where the government only paid attention to urban construction and urban public services, but did not pay attention to rural construction and public services. It regards the construction of ecologically livable beautiful countryside, urban-rural integrated infrastructure, and public services as “three rural areas” The focus of work should be placed at the top of all the work of the party and the government.

Adhere to the peasant masses’ pursuit of a better life as the goal of the “three rural” work. It is necessary to earnestly take increasing farmers’ income and improving farmers’ quality of life as the starting point and goal of the new stage of ‘three rural’ work. The implementation of the “Ten Million Project” has enhanced the fundamental interests of farmers, respected the rights of farmers, greatly mobilized the enthusiasm and enthusiasm of the masses to participate, and ensured the in-depth and lasting advancement of the “Ten Thousand Project”.

Persist in building a new type of urban-rural relationship and a new system of urban-rural integrated development that “promotes agriculture with industry and drives rural areas with cities”. The “Ten Thousand Project” focuses on leading the construction of urban and rural integration through urban and rural overall planning, emphasizing that the “Ten Thousand Project” should be taken as the leading project to promote the integrated development of urban and rural areas, which has greatly improved the construction level of the “Ten Thousand Project” and promoted urban and rural development. Economic and social integration and development.

Adhere to advancing with the times to deepen the connotation goal of the “ten million project”, and constantly lead the construction of the project to a deeper level. The Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government have always been “doing practical work, walking in the forefront, and standing at the forefront of the tide”, taking the deepening of the “ten million project” as the main focus of the province’s “three rural” reform and development, and combining the reform and innovation of rural systems and mechanisms with rural construction Combined, it will realize an iterative upgrade from rectifying garbage villages to building ecologically livable and beautiful villages, and then to future villages and common prosperity villages, making Zhejiang a model province of beautiful countryside in China and a pioneer province of rural revitalization.

Adhere to high-level promotion, and the “top leaders” of the party and government will personally grasp it. During his work in Zhejiang, General Secretary Xi Jinping attended the on-site meeting of the province’s “ten-million project” work every year, and clearly required that all major issues in the “ten-million project” be personally asked by the “top leaders” of the local party and government. Zhejiang Province has formed a work promotion mechanism in which the “top leaders” of the party and government personally grasp, the leaders in charge directly grasp, level-by-level, and level-by-level implementation.

“Guangming Daily” (version 04, June 25, 2023)

