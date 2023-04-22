CredibanCo stands out in its labor management

CredibanCo was recognized by Great Place to Work as one of the best places to work for women in Colombia, occupying the thirteenth position in the ranking in the segment of companies between 300 and 1,500 employees.

This qualification is made from the analysis of quantitative and qualitative data of the organizations where the greatest weight is represented by the perception of the collaborators.

Ricardo Zambrano, president of CredibanCo, expressed: “we have built an open, safe, constructive and empowering organizational culture, where each employee, regardless of gender or forum, can express themselves and contribute. All this accompanied by internal measurement plans and indicators that have allowed us to close gaps and follow best practices. We will continue promoting policies and actions focused on promoting inclusion and equity, creating opportunities for all and contributing to the well-being of people, the company and the country”.

Currently, this firm has actions aimed at recognizing female talent, as well as generating growth opportunities, eliminating historical barriers that have prevented women from having a greater participation in technology-based companies.

The corporate strategy of this company is aimed at sustaining a commitment to talk about gender dynamics, define action plans, measure the progress of initiatives, adhere to communities such as the 30% Club or measure yourself with the PAR Ranking for equity. Additionally, with access to programs such as professional and career development, education benefits, remuneration, allocation to strategic projects, inclusion and gender equality programs and seminars, they have achieved the empowerment of women in managerial, operational and management roles. leadership, bringing great changes and achievements for the company.

It should be noted that 39% of the team is made up of women and 54% are in leadership positions, which confirms the commitment to creating efforts in inclusion and equity.