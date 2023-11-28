Credit loans also moved by 2 trillion won in half a year… Will the ‘limit increase’ be restricted in refinancing of mortgage and jeonse loans?

▲Screen of ‘Loan Transfer’, a Kakao Pay loan comparison service that compares ATMs of commercial banks installed in downtown Seoul (Yonhap News)

It has been argued that measures such as preventing ‘limit increases’ should be taken regarding the refinancing loan infrastructure for housing mortgage loans and leasehold loans, which will be implemented as early as January of next year. In the early stages of implementation, demand for transfers will not be large due to the effects of the Debt Service Ratio (DSR) regulation, imposition of early repayment fees, and rising interest rates, but the analysis is that the inflow and outflow of certain companies will increase due to the interest rate cut.

The refinance loan infrastructure, which the financial authorities began servicing on May 31, is currently only applied to credit loans. The service amount reached 500 billion won in just 21 days of launch, surpassed 1 trillion won on July 26th, and 2 trillion won on the 10th of this month. The average daily usage amount is around 18.52 billion won, but if home loan and jeonse loan are applied to the refinancing loan infrastructure, the size is expected to increase dozens of times.

According to the ‘Impact and Implications of Expansion of Refinancing Loan Infrastructure’ report released by Hana Financial Management Research Institute on the 28th, the total credit loan balance as of June was 238 trillion won. The scale of refinancing loans in the entire market is only 0.84%.

On the other hand, the balance of home loan and jeonse loan during the same period was 971 trillion won. There is a four-fold difference in size, but there is also a big difference in the size per loan. For this reason, it is said that one must be very careful when refinancing a home loan or a jeonse loan.

The report said that unlike credit loans, refinancing of mortgage loans or jeonse loans is clearly divided into three areas: between banks, between insurance companies, and between savings banks and capital. Even if the refinancing loan infrastructure is implemented, it is expected that transfers between the same areas will occur, but movement between other areas will be limited.

First of all, the loan limit is different. Based on the current DSR, if the total loan amount exceeds 100 million won, the upper limit is 40% for banks and 50% for second-tier financial institutions. In order to receive a larger loan limit, borrowers ultimately have no choice but to choose a second financial institution. In addition, borrowers who have a subordinated main loan have no choice but to choose a savings bank or capital that accepts the subordinated loan when refinancing.

The situation is similar for lease loans based on guarantees. Since most jeonse loans are handled by banks, it is expected that most refinance loans will be moved between banks. In fact, 860 trillion won of the 971 trillion won balance of mortgage and lease loans was concentrated in banks.

Unlike credit loans, some say that measures such as setting limits are necessary due to these special characteristics in the case of refinancing of mortgage loans and jeonse loans.

Of course, the report predicts that the demand will be limited as the initial loan size for which the main loan and jeonse loan refinancing infrastructure will be implemented is large, and the interest rate is still high due to the burden of the mid-term situation fee. In addition, the financial authorities relaxed DSR regulations earlier this year so that even if you temporarily change your mortgage for one year, you can maintain the limit when you first borrowed at a low interest rate without calculating the DSR based on new interest rates or conditions. However, as the measure expires at the end of March next year, unless income increases significantly, it is highly likely that replacement will not be possible as the current limit will not be set.

Despite this situation, the report predicted that demand for refinancing would increase explosively when interest rates fall. It is argued that when interest rates fall, competition in interest rates among financial companies will intensify to prevent existing customers from leaving and attract new customers, as about 70% of mortgage and jeonse loans are currently concentrated in banks.

Financial authorities are considering various measures, including measures to prevent limit increases in preparation for risks such as the recent household debt problem and a surge in future refinancing demand. An official from the financial authorities said, “We are currently reviewing various measures to prepare for various situations that may arise in the introduction of mortgage and jeonse loan refinancing infrastructure,” and added, “We are keeping all possibilities open and looking into them. Nothing has been confirmed yet.”

Kim Hye-mi, a researcher at Hana Financial Management Research Institute, emphasized, “If interest rates are lowered in the future, the demand for large-scale mortgage loans and leasehold loans may increase explosively, so even if the demand for refinance is small in the beginning, it is necessary to prepare by maintaining the limit.” did.

