This step is intended to “strengthen” the bank, whose stock market value had crashed the day before. Credit Suisse further explained that the billions borrowed from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) were intended to support the core business and the transformation into a bank that is more customer-oriented. The SNB and the Swiss financial market supervisory authority Finma had previously announced that they would make liquidity available to the financial institution if required.

Saudi shareholder does not want to give any more money

The bank had recently come under massive pressure, and its shares fell by more than 30 percent on Wednesday. At the close of the stock market they were still around minus 24 percent. The reason for the panic was statements by the largest shareholder from Saudi Arabia that it would no longer provide the ailing Swiss institute with any more money.

Credit Suisse is among the 30 banks in the world that are ranked “too big to fail” because their failure would have a devastating impact on the global economy.

