Credit Suisse, Swiss parliament rejects bailout package By Reuters
© Reuters. The Credit Suisse logo in front of a branch in Bern, Switzerland November 29, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

BERN (Reuters) – The Swiss parliament rejected a 109 billion Swiss franc ($120.82 billion) government aid package for Credit Suisse’s merger with UBS, stripping a rushed deal to bail out the Swiss bank of a largely symbolic political consensus.

Even though the upper house – the Council of States – had approved the government’s contribution to the bailout package, the lower house of parliament, the largest national council, again objected.

The National Council had already rejected the proposals in a night session held yesterday, forcing the Council of States to find a solution during today’s session.

Seeking a compromise, the upper house approved changes to the measure this morning, but they weren’t enough to convince lower house members.

The measure was rejected by 103 votes to 71, a similar level of opposition to yesterday’s vote.

Speaking shortly before the National Council vote, Cedric Wermuth, co-chairman of the Social Democrats, said the party could not back the financial aid package.

While the government’s pledge, made through the use of an emergency law, cannot be reversed, the vote marks a symbolic reminder for the authorities, whose decision to largely bypass the national legislative branch has angered many politicians .

“This decision has no impact on the Credit Suisse takeover decided on March 19,” the Swiss finance ministry said after the vote.

The support package had already been approved in a binding manner by the Parliamentary Delegation for Finance, given the urgency of the matter.

See also  Xinhua Media +丨"Clover" is building a makeshift hospital in Shanghai, which can provide 40,000 beds-Zhejiang Online

“The funds have already been fully committed,” he added.

The lawmakers who supported approving the deal have expressed concern about Switzerland’s image.

“It is not important what we decide in detail, but if these loans are rejected it would be a really bad sign,” said Eva Herzog, a member of the Council of States, before the vote.

(Translated by Enrico Sciacovelli, editing Andrea Mandalà)

