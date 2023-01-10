On March 10, 2022 in via Cavalieri di Vittorio Veneto opened “The 4-legged paradise”, the first pet cremation center in the province to have its own facility. A certainly innovative service, which Stefano Cercenà he wanted to support the historic bodywork business inherited from his grandfather and father and that of manager of the nearby Virtus gym. A service that cost him in terms of commitment and bureaucracy and that so far it has received a lukewarm reception from users.

After 10 months it is time for an initial assessment: «The premises were different», admits Stefano Cercenà, «but I remain convinced of the goodness of the idea, born in 2017 precisely because of the love I have for animals. Now I’m trying to make myself known also in the upper Treviso area, an area that can easily reach Feltre. I have people who come with their dogs and cats to have them cremated, but their number is less than expected. Perhaps our territory is not ready yet».

A brake can be represented by the cost of the service: cremating a normal-sized cat, with the ashes delivered in a special urn, costs 250 euros while the price can nearly double for a large dog. No surprises, all clearly displayed in the price list on the site. On the other hand, those who have a pet know what it costs to have their furry friend treated by a veterinarian.

«The costs are in line with those of the other centres»; adds Cercenà who has set up a farewell room where the owners can see their pet for the last time before entrusting it to the cremation facility. «I try to give a careful service because I know the bond that is created between people and their pets».

The approach to the bureaucracy is a little more complicated: «The previous municipal administration asked me to carry out a study of the effects of the plant. The company that sold it to me told me it was the first time they had heard of such a thing. Perhaps in the Municipality they had mistaken me for Hydro. Getting the business started was an obstacle course, and even if at the moment the service has been less successful than expected, I am happy to have made this service possible ». —