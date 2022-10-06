Bullied for a year with a lot of video posted on the web: he, with his face plastered, while he fastens a shoe and falls and the others, all around, laughing. It is the culmination of a crescendo of abuse, preceded by heavy jokes in the classroom (the desk strewn with amuchina or the missing school material) that a 15-year-old from Cremona suffered in 2021 and who decided to report to the Postal Police.

The 15-year-old bullied at school, after reporting threats from classmates in chat

According to the boy’s story, reported by the local pages of the Corriere della Sera e The Province of Cremona, the two bullies, a boy and a girl, took 6 in conduct, “but they also boasted”. The 15-year-old had tried to talk to the school, but “I was shunned. I felt lonely, like I was wrong,” he said.

This year he found them again in class and only after the investigations had started were they moved to another section. The two reacted and on a chat, the male wrote: “Avenge me, kill him” and some commented favorably, so much so that the boy returned to the police station to supplement the complaint.

The story of the 15-year-old bullied at school: “Every day, a different joke. I had the whole class against”

“Every day a different joke – the boy’s outburst -. I talked to the professors. They told me there was nothing they could do. When I discovered the video, I complained to the teachers. The only result was a disciplinary note. , call their parents. I had the whole class against. They insulted me for spying. The teachers decided to have a meeting of just two hours with the bullying contact, but it didn’t help. They proposed me the psychologist. , only once, because it was May and school was about to end “.

The school principal: “We listened”

“The school has acted, has listened and again this year has activated support actions – replies the principal -. The school cannot escape its educational and training task. Parents have the responsibility to accompany their children. There must be unity. of intentions. The school is monitoring as it has always done to seek an atmosphere of serenity and accompaniment “.